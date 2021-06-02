A code editor or text editor is a crucial tool for developers to realize their visions into applications. In the modern world of today, the right tool comes with a tremendous effect on productivity.

Therefore, it is reasonable that there are many choices for this kind of application. Trying each one of those apps to find the best one will probably require a lot of time.

Thus, anyone who searches for the best free code editors for Windows, Mac, and Linux OS needs to check these applications immediately.

Top Free Code Editors for Windows, Mac, and Linux

It is without a doubt that Notepad++ is popular among developers for a long time. Back in the first version of this app, there were not many features in it. Years passed, tons of positive reviews lead to better development. It has become one of the best choices now. One of its features is the execution speed that uses win32 API. That is the crucial reason for that matter. It helps developers and programmers finish their tasks in no time. Moreover, it supports PHP, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS to make it better.

Notepad Plus Plus Features

Syntax Highlighting and Syntax Folding

User-Defined Syntax Highlighting and Folding

PCRE (Perl Compatible Regular Expression) Search/Replace

GUI entirely customizable: minimalist, tab with close button, multi-line tab, vertical tab, and vertical document list

Document Map

Auto-completion: Word completion, Function completion, and Function parameters hint

Multi-Document (Tab interface)

Multi-View

WYSIWYG (Printing)

Zoom in and zoom out

Multi-Language environment supported

As one app from Microsoft, it is no doubt that Visual Studio Code is one of the best. It comes with support for TypeScript, JavaScript, and even Node.js. The AI infusion in this app allows users to finish their tasks fast. It goes that way because the software reads any code written in it to provide auto-responses. Another thing that makes it popular is its availability in Windows, Linux, and macOS. It even comes with a bunch of plugins and themes as well.

Visual Studio Code Features

A lightning-fast source code editor

Perfect for day-to-day use

Support for hundreds of languages

VS Code helps you with syntax highlighting

Bracket-matching

Auto-indentation

Box-selection

Snippets

Intuitive keyboard shortcuts

Easy customization and community-contributed

Keyboard shortcut mappings

Among the best options of free code editors for Windows is this app called Brackets. Some users consider it to have no match in the field. It comes with a bunch of features under its lightweight framework. Adobe designs it very well that it even comes with a browser view. That feature is pivotal to see the way the program or app goes at the moment. Linux, macOS, and Windows users will be able to enjoy the features of Brackets for free. It is a great way to speed up the productivity of any developer.

Brackets Features

Syntax highlighting

Auto-completion

Find and replace

Code folding

Collaborative editing

Language Support

Selection Methods

Cross-platform support

Plugins and integrations

Security

The next one on this list is Atom. Millions of users around the globe incorporate this due to its simple user interface. Nevertheless, it comes with a set of top-notch features to enhance the user experience. It supports users in multiple platforms that include Linux, Windows, and macOS. Developers can submit their packages directly from this app. That is only one of its great features to expect. The simple user interface makes it easy for new developers and programmers to master it.

Atom Text Editor Features

Free and open-source text editor software

The hackable text editor

Supports many programming languages

It is programmed in electron and its low consumption CPU

Visually the theme of icons and fonts are very pleasing to the eye

Advanced tabs support

5. Text Editor Pro

Text Editor Pro is excellent because this software is made for developers and you can install it, execute your applications without any problem. Although the UI is clean and simple, it can be made more smooth and easy to follow and understand.

Text Editor Pro Features

Powerful text editing tool with syntax highlighting support for programming languages and scripts

Multi-caret and synchronized editing

Code/text folding

Over 300 options for customizing

Over 100 ready-made skins

Character map

Numerical unit convert tool

text compare

JSON/SQL/XML formatter

Support for multiple directories

Geany code editor provides support for many programming and scripting languages. It also has customer-friendly support which is really beneficial if one’s program isn’t running properly. Using this code editor you can easily make a good application.

Geany Features

Syntax highlighting

Code completion

Auto-completion of often-used constructs like if, for, and while

Auto-completion of XML and HTML tags

Call tips

Folding

Many supported filetypes like C, Java, PHP, HTML, Python, Perl, Pascal

Symbol lists

Embedded terminal emulation

Extensibility through plugins

Neovim is a simple code editor, anyone can use it for compiling most of the languages that a programmer uses. With Neovim, you can use it for making websites to code in C/C++, C#, Clojure, D, Elixir, Go, Haskell, Java, JavaScript/Node.js, Julia, Lisp, Lua, Perl, Python, Racket, and etc.

Neovim Features

Modern GUIs

API access from any language including C/C++, C#, Clojure, D, Elixir, Go, Haskell, Java,

JavaScript/Node.js, Julia, Lisp, Lua, Perl, Python, Racket, Ruby, Rust

Embedded, scriptable terminal emulator

Asynchronous job control

Shared data (shada) among multiple editor instances

XDG base directories support

Compatible with most Vim plugins, including Ruby and Python plugins

Eclipse is the best IDE, The best part about Eclipse is that it has many extensions and a very good and simple interface. Java developers will find it among the essential tools to incorporate. It supports many things, such as a CVS client, Git client, a Java IDE, XML Editor, Maven integration, Mylyn, and WindowBuilder.

Eclipse IDE Features

It is very less resource hungry

Provides many themes

Has autocompletion feature for Java Development

Window Builder Tool helps to build good GUI Applications

Very small in size and also organization provides timely updates

Project Management is very easy as compared to other editors

Runs very smoothly on low specs machines

Can be used by both novice and professional developers

Komodo Edit is extremely helpful to build new software and apps, without errors and study apps. Also, there is a complete library or tools that you can just download.

Komodo Edit Features

Multi-Language Editor

AutoComplete and Call tips

Multiple Selections

Projects and Places Manager

Skins and Icon Sets

Kopy.io Integration

Firefox style extensions

A lot of contemporary color schemes

Built-in FTP and SFTP, even with key authentification

Not Java-based

Many unique features.

Syntax support for rare, not popular, and commercial programming languages

Auto-completion functionality is excellent

Bluefish is a powerful editor that offers many options to write and design websites, execute scripts, and programming code that benefits us in all the tasks assigned.

Bluefish Features

Fast and lightweight

Multiple document interface

Project support enables you to work efficiently on multiple projects

Multi-threaded support for remote files using gvfs

Very powerful search and replace

Open files recursively based on filename patterns

Snippets sidebar

Multiple encodings support. Bluefish works internally with UTF8

Bookmarks functionality

ZenCoding support1,4

Compliance with the Gnome and KDE user interface guidelines where possible

Translations into 17 languages

Apache Netbeans is the best software to do Java projects. Netbeans is the best IDE for coding, the best thing about Netbeans is you can use it in Windows as well as in Mac Operating System. Basically a user-friendly IDE, Netbeans is a good platform to do code in java as well as in HTML.

Apache NetBeans Features

Best Support for Latest Java Technologies

Fast and Smart Code Editing

Easy and Efficient Project Management

Rapid User Interface Development

Rapid User Interface Development Write Bug-Free Code

Support for Multiple Languages

Rich Set of Community Provided Plugins

Cross-Platform Support

CodeLite is a free and open-source IDE, provides a variety to code in multiple languages like C, PHP, Javascript, Python, Java C++, and C as well. Provides a bunch of Leading functionalities on one single Platform.

CodeLite Features

Project management (workspace/projects)

Code completion

Code refactoring

Source browsing

Syntax highlighting

Subversion integration

Scope integration

UnitTest++ integration, an interactive debugger built over gdb and a source code editor (based on Scintilla)

Qt Creator is tightly linked to the Qt framework and has many features built in to support Qt such as graphical UI designers, UI resource manager, 3D asset management, Internationalization Manager, debugger integration, and more.

Qt Creator Features

To be able to build and run applications

Provides integrated visual editors for creating Qt Quick

Qt Creator differs from a text editor

Integrated with cross-platform systems for build automation

Integrated to several external native debuggers

Allows you to create installation packages for mobile devices

14. KDevelop

The last recommended choice of the best free code editors for Windows is KDevelop. This application is not as famous as the other apps on this list. Nevertheless, it offers great features for developers and programmers.

KDevelop Features