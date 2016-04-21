Minecraft Education Edition for PC is a video game developed and published by Mojang for Microsoft Windows. Minecraft Education like original Minecraft is a creative game, this is fine and dandy because there is a whole game mode for creativity. In this game essentially your character has access to all the blocks or items in the world of the game. Like other sandbox games, you are free to build as you please without fear of dying. The whole world is made out of blocks, and you’re free to do whatever you want with it. To really understand what sets this game apart, you’d have to play it.

License: Trial

Author: Mojang

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Minecraft Education Edition for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Minecraft Education Edition Overview

With Minecraft Education Editon users can invite other players to join their Minecraft world using fun join codes. Students must be invited in order to participate in a multiplayer world. Like the original, the possibilities for Multiplayer are so endless that you could spend a lifetime checking out popular servers and their neat aspects. But, I will suggest you find some newbie tutorials on YouTube if you’ve never played them before because the game just drops you into your newly spawned world without any explanation.

Minecraft Education really opened your mind to see how a game could help you to learn. You can learn more about English, which could be used to help communicate English concepts. You can learn how to build and learn about composition and how images, video, and coding in this game. Minecraft Education Edition has been a very unique experience for everyone, student, teacher, and personal use.

This game is very fun and educational, I just wish there was more added. Minecraft Education Edition is an in-game tool that supports reading and translating in-game text, offering formatting options for students. I would definitely recommend using this to help teach students because it lets students learn from a different perspective.

Features of Minecraft Education Edition for PC

Improved multiplayer experience

Single Sign-On (SSO)

Immersive Reader

Site Map Updates

Share the link to Library Content

Export Book and Quill as PDF

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Minecraft Education Edition.