Geany for PC is a free and open-source IDE developed by Geany Author for Microsoft Windows. It’s also an excellent customization app, and it’s also simple to add plug-ins. It also guarantees that consumers get what they need from the software. With Geany, you have the flexibility to install themes and plugins to suit you as a programmer or encoder. But, you need time to use Geany and set aside time to build your own workflow through Geany, install plugins, themes and customize everything, after you’re done, everything else is simple.

Geany Overview

Geany is a powerful, stable, and lightweight programmer’s text editor that designed to have short lead times. The application supports more than 50 programming languages including C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, PHP, HTML, LaTeX, CSS, Python, Perl, Ruby, Pascal, Haskell, Erlang, Vala, and many more. This application is an all-rounder editor, it has simple UI, extensibility, and good community support. Geany offers users customization, so you can edit what you want and the fonts you want the editor to use.

The best thing which I like about this text editor is that you can use it for developing many applications. As a text editor, Geany has a wide array of open-source packages which helped me in developing the application better way by installing it. It also has very good support of the version control system and supports many plugins which helped users to the developed application. There are tons of plugins available in Geany, literally, you will have a plugin for everything you need.

Geany is a great text editor for being a free and open-source project. I would recommend trying it, you may like it, it all depends on personal preference. Overall, Geany is one of the best source code editor or IDE with a lot of features which are free.

Features of Geany for PC

Free, open-source, and powerful IDE or Text Editor software

Syntax highlighting

Code completion

Auto-completion of often-used constructs like if, for, and while

Auto completion of XML and HTML tags

Call tips

Folding

Many supported filetypes like C, Java, PHP, HTML, Python, Perl, Pascal

Symbol lists

Embedded terminal emulation

Extensibility through plugins

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

