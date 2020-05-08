Brackets Text Editor latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Brackets Editor is a free source code editor developed by Adobe System for Microsoft Windows. Brackets is a lightweight and powerful text editor, you can use it at home and work on programming projects. It is especially useful in web development like CSS and HTML. The application is easy to use with a clean interface and coloured codes. It also allows the user to make changes in real time visualizing. Brackets implements code completion, and, it’s fast. This application is primarily aimed at front end developers and web designers.

License: Free

Author: Adobe Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Brackets Editor

File Size:

Brackets Editor is relatively lightweight, slick, easy to use and has most of the functionality users would expect from a modern code editor. Apart from that, the open source project by Adobe comes with some outstanding features. Quick editing and live preview are really useful and make frontend work much easier. The extension manager and wide choice of plugins let users turn Brackets Editor into exactly the development environment users need it to be.

It is easy to use, backed by Adobe and extendible through plugins. The plugins add additional functions and the simple interface keeps your workspace uncluttered. The error syntax features, can help you spot typing errors and even syntax errors depending on the programming language you are using. The editor give you a live preview which help you test JavaScript while writing or editing the code.

The editor support different programming languages mostly on web development. If you need a powerful, extendible solution for HTML markup and scripting, look no further than Brackets Editor. I would recommend this program as it is a complete editor that supports various multiple files and languages such as JavaScript, PHP, and others.

Features of Brackets Editor

Quick Edit

It is very less resource hungry

It is very light in weight

Frequent updates to the IDE make it bug free

It is very easy to use and can be used by both professional and novice coders

Plenty of themes are available to provide a cool look to Coding Editor

The best thing about brackets is that It provided the live preview option

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Brackets Editor is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.