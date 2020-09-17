Qt Creator latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Qt Creator is a free and open source IDE for C++, JavaScript and QML developed by QT Project. With this IDE you can quickly and cost effectively design, develop, deploy, and maintain software. Qt is much more than just a cross-platform SDK, with functionality of UI design using drag and drop tools. With QT Creator, you can code and design the interface in the same windows and is really easy start a proyect with an awesome split windows. That is awesome because you can code the same class in diferents parts. Qt Creator is suited for every type of project, for very small ones like school or home, for big ones a complete project with multiple dependencies and etc.

License: Free

Author: QT Project

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Qt Creator

File Size:

The Qt Creator interface is clean and easy to understand. It has all the tools you need for console output, debugging, tracebacks and also includes useful functionality. Like another IDE programs, the debugging and traceback functionality is extremely useful when trying to find where a problem lies in your code. User can also use Qt Creator to program your core application and it’s form designed to build the GUI interface. Qt Creator also allows you to easily decide which libraries and compilers you wish to use.

QT Creator consolidates a visual debugger, default compilers and bundles of libraries that makes it amazingly easy to use. You can implant gets, layers and all that you need to make an easy to use. There is a learning curve to the library interaction but with some persistence can easily be overcome. With QT Creator the project going was quite easy and quick. Setup and initial project creation is seamless, user interaction with tool and menus is intuitive.

It is not the most customizable IDE compared to Eclipse and Visual Studio, however, it still functions well. I would definitely recommend seriously consider QT Creator as a viable tool for UI development, especially if time to market is a higher priority. Try it out as it is free and easy to understand. Overall, Qt Creator is the best IDE to create the UI and it was easy to use and implemented all of your features quickly.

Features of Qt Creator

To be able to build and run applications

Provides integrated visual editors for creating Qt Quick

Qt Creator differs from a text editor

Integrated with cross-platform systems for build automation

Integrated to several external native debuggers

Allows you to create installation packages for mobile devices

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

