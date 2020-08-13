Atom Text Editor latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Atom Text Editor is a free and open source code editor application developed by GitHub. The application provides a graphical interface very pleasing to the eye and has a complete car adapted for each programming language. This editor it is possible to modify the internal code of the application to hack certain aspects of the program. Atom Text Editor has very good support of version control system like Git. Apart from it, it has wide array of open source packages which helped in developing the application better way.

License: Free

Author: GitHub

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Atom Text Editor

File Size:

ATOM is the most powerfull, intuitive and reliable tool for any programmer. It is programmed in Electron and it’s consumption of CPU is very small (but RAM is high). Atom supports programming language included: C, C++, C#, Clojure, COBOL, CSS, CoffeeScript, D, GitHub Flavored Markdown, Go, HTML, Java, JavaScript, JSON, Julia, Less, Make, Mustache, Objective-C, Perl, PHP, Property lists, Python, Racket, Ruby, Ruby on Rails, Sass, Scala, Shell scripts, SQL, TOML, TypeScript, XML and YAML.

Atom is highly hackable, you can edit anything in the application and customize it according to your preferences. You can using this for developing web application or something more programing language. You can using Atom as an application for creating simple text documents, especially for configuration and programming files in multiple languages. You can also use it for developing application in any javascript programming language like NodeJS.

If you want to develop web application and if you want to use open source editor, then this editor is best suited for you. If you are going to program or edit configuration files and you are looking for a light and powerful editor with support for auto completion. I recommend using this text editor because it is one of the best editors that exist.

Features of Atom Text Editor

Free and open source text editor software

The hackable text editor

Supports many programming languages

It is programmed in electron and its low consumption CPU

Visually the theme of icons and fonts are very pleasing to the eye

Advanced tabs support

You can edit anything in the application and customize it according to your preferences

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

