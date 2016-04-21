CodeLite offline installer for PC is a free and open-source IDE for C, C++, JavaScript, and PHP programming languages. This application created by Eran Ifrah for cross-platform. The IDE supports Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, OpenSUSE, ArchLinux, Mac OSX 10.11, FreeBSD. The interface of CodeLite IDE is very simple and easy to use, you can configure it to use any language and its available tools in the work environment. That it is a lightweight program to run and can be used in several languages, which facilitates the work of the program, unlike the other text editor.

License: Free

Author: Eran Ifrah

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: CodeLite for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

CodeLite, like other IDE programs, provides a set of functions such as: autocomplete the code, the color command underline, the online help, word completion (based on open editors), Git, svn plugins, database explorer, Valgrind support, and many more. The editor CodeLite is ideal for working with C, C++ language and its derivatives, but it is not advisable to work with another language. This tool also has multi-language interfaces support, unlike Sublime Text that only presents its interface in the English language.

It is easy to install, the lightweight editor that can be installed on different operating systems such as Windows, Linux, and Mac. This editor is that it allows users to develop Web applications in PHP and the Codeigniter Framework quickly. It is very convenient, users or developers can review a list of currently running threads and switch between them using just a few clicks.

CodeLite IDE is free to use and offers a large number of functions that increase the productivity of workers. It is free so you have nothing to lose, many other products like CodeLite are very expensive. I would recommend CodeLite for a web development person or company project, whose main development language is C, C++, or its derivatives such as JavaScript or PHP and its frameworks.

Features of CodeLite for PC

Code Completion

LLDB support

Compilers

GDB Support

XDebug support

Refactoring

Built-in SFTP

Source Control Plugins

RAD Tool for wxWidgets: UX crafter

Code Navigation

Project and workspace management

Develop and debug Node.js based applications

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Gh z

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

