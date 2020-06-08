Notepad ++ latest download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Notepad ++ is a free text editor offline and open source and source code editor that runs on Windows operating systems by Don Ho. This is an entirely free open-source solution often chosen by programmers. This application is very lightweight and does not require high computer specifications. This program presents what notepad windows can’t do. This application allowed to complete these offline assignments by allowing to compose. Notepad++ also helps programmers write code scripts quickly and easily because there are checking typos.

License: Free

Author: Don Ho

OS: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Notepad++

File Size: 5 Mb

Notepad is a basic text editor with nothing you don’t need. Notepad++ finds, many applications primarily have support for a large number of programming languages. Simple little application that does exactly what it should. No overwhelming menus or unnecessary clicks. This is also a good application for taking notes and adding notes to folders etc. Creates and edits text docs which is a little as it does create new docs. Really not needs some instructions, it would be perfect but with no way.

This program supports almost all programming languages such as: ActionScript, Ada, ASP, Assembler, AutoIt, Batch, C, C ++, C #, Caml, Cmake, COBOL, CSS, D, Diff, Flash ActionScript, Fortran, Gui4CLI, Haskell, HTML, THIS file, InnoSetup, Java, Javascript, JSP, KiXtart, LISP, Lua, Makefile, Matlab, NSIS, Objective-C, Pascal, Perl, PHP, Postscript, PowerShell, File Properties, Python, R, Resource files, Ruby, Shell , Scheme, Smalltalk, SQL, TCL, TeX, Pascal, Perl, PHP, Postscript, PowerShell, File Properties, Python, XML, YAML.

Good choice for a lightweight easy jobs. This should be part of the core Microsoft Windows system. If you was looking for a text file editor like notepad and this is it. I do not find the controls hard to use. Like notepad it is minimal interface with no fluff. Overall, this program must have for everyone have it, especially a programmer.

Features of Notepad++

Syntax Highlighting and Syntax Folding

User Defined Syntax Highlighting and Folding

PCRE (Perl Compatible Regular Expression) Search/Replace

GUI entirely customizable: minimalist, tab with close button, multi-line tab, vertical tab and vertical document list

Document Map

Auto completion: Word completion, Function completion and Function parameters hint

Multi Document (Tab interface)

Multi-View

WYSIWYG (Printing)

Zoom in and zoom out

Multi Language environment supported

Bookmark

Macro recording and playback

Launch with different arguments

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor with 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Notepad++ is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.