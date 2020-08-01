Bluefish Editor latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Bluefish Editor is a free, open source and absolutely powerful editor designed for programmers and web developers by Bluefish Editor. This is a very lightweight application which makes it compatible with even a low resource machine as compared to other software. It’s free and offers so many options to make the best designs. Bluefish has a simple and configurable interface for different text formats and on multiple platforms. Bluefish Editor is great since this software is easy to configure, manage and use with a light installation and ideal.

License: Free

Author: Bluefish Editor

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Bluefish Editor

File Size:

As powerful editor text, Bluefish Editor supports many programing languages included: HTML, XHTML, CSS, XML, PHP, C, C++, JavaScript, Java, Google Go, Vala, Ada, D, SQL, Perl, ColdFusion, JSP, Python, Ruby and shell. Coding and adaptability with in excess of one coders at various levels. You will using Bluefish Editor as an editor for simple things, especially if you need to do it quickly. But Bluefish Editor is not an advanced text editor so you can not demand the same things as a full IDE.

Bluefish is quite relatively lightweight and easy to learn for everyone. The application while still provides many features of an integrated development environment to support both programming and the development of websites. With this application you can also, editing pictures and has lots of tools that you can use for making cards, flyers, etc. It is very easy to use with live-view and CSS and also the ease of opening and having multiple windows open.

Bluefish Editor is a fast, lightweight code editor, the Iiterface of Bluefish is outstanding which is user friendly to use it and compiled many languages. If you need a lightweight application to make quick fixes to HTML and CSS files, but also in some configuration files, Bluefish Editor works well for this task. I recommend it because among its benefits is that it allows you to open many programing languages available.

Features of Bluefish Editor

Fast and lightweight

Multiple document interface

Project support, enables you to work efficiently on multiple projects

Multi-threaded support for remote files using gvfs

Very powerful search and replace

Open files recursively based on filename patterns

Snippets sidebar

Multiple encodings support. Bluefish works internally with UTF8

Bookmarks functionality

ZenCoding support1,4

Compliance with the Gnome and KDE user interface guidelines where possible

Translations into 17 languages

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

