Komodo Edit latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a complete and powerful text editor? try Komodo Edit. Komodo Edit is free, fast and open source code editor application developed by ActiveState. The application supports many popular programming languages including: Python, Perl, Node.js, AngularJS, JSON, Django, PHP, Ruby, HTML5, Python, C++, Tcl, SQL, Smarty, CSS, HTML, and XML. The simple interface and contrasting color themes makes it a bit easier to understand and improve code. The color themes are also quite comfortable and you can even modify them if you want to. It has various features such as autocomplete, context view, multicolor view of syntax etc.

License: Free

Author: ActiveState

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Komodo Edit

File Size:

Komodo Edit it’s very lightweight, easy to use, and the design and interface is quite chill and charming, it brings a whole new experience for users. With this application you can install extensions in order to improve my overall coding experience and the IDE features and functionalities. This software uses a large amount of computer resources, so if you want to run it you must have a high performance system. You can try to read tutorial if needed for basic users for better understanding how to use the software.

Using Komodo Edit is easy as long as you have the basic programming skills. All it does is provide you with a clean, visually appealing and simple works pace to work on. With Komodo Edit you can use for web development as well as mobile application developer. It provides auto completion and syntax checking for apache, bash, makefile config file types. It has a built in FTP client, and doesnt force you to download a full set of files to edit.

Komodo Edit is a great editor if you’re looking for something powerful, yet simple. If you need more professional functionality such as debugging, unit testing, code refactoring, code profiling, plus integrations with other technologies, you must try Komodo IDE. For a software with it’s design and features, it’s hard to believe that it’s free, but it’s 100% free.

Features of Komodo Edit

Multi Language Editor

Auto Complete and Calltips

Multiple Selections

Projects and Places Manager

Skins and Icon Sets

Kopy.io Integration

Firefox style extensions

A lot contemporary color schemes

Built-in FTP and SFTP, even with key authentification

Not Java based

Many unique features.

Syntax support for rare, not popular and commercial programming languages

Auto-completion functionality is excellent

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

