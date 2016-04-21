Text Editor Pro for PC is a free and powerful code editor or text editor application for Microsoft Windows developed by Lasse Markus Rautiainen. The application offers syntax highlighting support for programming languages and script. Text Editor Pro is that it supports several programming languages ​​being of vital use for developers. Also this application with a faster execution speed and a much smaller size. This guarantees that the application consumes little resources of the computer and is more environmentally friendly.

Text Editor Pro supports more than 40 programing languages including: ActionScript, ASP, Assembler, AutoIt v3, AWK, Bash, C, C#, C++, CoffeeScript, CSS, D, Delphi Form Module, Diff, Eiffel, F#, FreeBASIC, Free Pascal, GDScript, GLSL, Go, Groovy, HTML with Scripts, INI, Inno, Setup, Java, JavaScipt, Julia, JSON, Python, Ruby, Rust, Scala and many more. Text Editor Pro has an exceptional search and replacement function, the function of autocomplete words, recording and reproduction.

Text Editor Pro provide to lots of opportunity to feel free to programming. It is a good text editor program for all who are beginner or not because this provide you access to open all files in just few second with all programming language extension. With this applicaiton, you can open your any project file in choose of right click option. You can using this tool for development or sometime you have to edit some file or you need to check some code in file.

Text Editor Pro is the power to use extensions increased the productivity of the tool. There is many more editor in market but this feature is ultimate that’s why it is very strong program. Overall, this editor has lots of ultimate great feature and in other word this is very best tool for development or designing.

Features of Text Editor Pro for PC

Free and powerful text editor program

Reload automatically

Virtual TreeView control

Mouse wheel in text editor

Horizontal scrolling in editor

Language files

Editor backup options

Move caret at the end after reload modified files

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

