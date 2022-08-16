Don’t waste your time with complicated video editing programs. CapCut Video Editor is the only thing you need to make videos that’ll impress your friends and followers. You’ll be amazed by how easy and fun it is to use our app to create videos that are cool, fresh, and unique. CapCut is a good app for mobile video editing. With CapCut, you are able to cut and edit your videos using simple gestures and share them on YouTube or other social media networks immediately. CapCut’s all-in-one video editor will help you get the videos you want, exactly the way you want them.

License: Paid

Author: Capcut

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: CapCut Video Editor for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

CapCut Video Editor Overview

Import the photos and videos on your phone, edit collages, and share special moments with your beloved ones. CapCut is simple to use, the intuitive UI makes it easy for anyone to create marvelous videos in a short time. Editing features: Crop, Rotate, Flip, Cut, Video format Adjustment, Subtitle overlay, Speed Control/Change(0.5-2x), Audio track Add/Remove. CapCut is a super easy-to-use app that turns you into a pro video editor. It’s the best way to create amazing videos without any hassle and with tons of features. CapCut is so easy anyone can use it.

CapCut allows you to easily cut clips, reverse clips with a single click, add sound effects or background music, and speed up or slow down your video clips. Its easy-to-use interface is designed to help you add the perfect finishing touches to your video projects. Cut and share with the world, or build and upload your very own online video library. Cut, reverse and change speed: getting it just right is easier than ever, Posting only your wonderful moments.

You can even add captions or stickers which are better than lyrics in your song video, to make them more fun, CapCut gives you the power to create incredible videos from all your moments. Overall, CapCut is a free all-in-one video editing app that helps you create incredible videos. Cut, reverse and change speed: getting it just right is easier than ever, Posting only your wonderful moments.

Features of CapCut Video Editor for PC

Basic video editing

Advanced video editor

Special features

Text & Stickers

Trending Effects & Filters

Easy to Share

Music & Sound Effects

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download CapCut Editor Video app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for CapCut Editor Video.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download CapCut Editor Video APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded CapCut Editor Video.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. CapCut Editor Video is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.