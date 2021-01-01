Neovim latest version for PC is a free code editor, a refactor Vim IDE, and some additional default plugins developed by Neovim Project. With 30% less source code than Vim, the vision of Neovim is to enable new applications without compromising Vim’s traditional roles. Neovim expands upon Vim with a brand new, more organized codebase, architected for extensibility using the features of modern computers. Neovim allows you to use its familiar interface within those editors. The design of the interface is nice and new since with its colors you can identify the code easily.

Neovim Overview

Neovim it’s a simple text editor, but once you try it, you realize that’s is so powerful. Neovim is meant to be completely compatible with Vim. It’s multi-platform, so you can work with it no matter in which environment or operating system you’re working on, it’s lightweight so no need for a big specification. Neovim is a great text editor, especially for the PHP language and web development. When you edit code it is very good to make the corrections because in our task it is important not to have errors.

Neovim allows users to edit the code of the projects that they carry out in the office where you work, in an organized and personalized way. It is designed for highly skilled profiles as it is hard to use at the beginning. You need to be a regular user of IDE to know how to start to use Neovim, if you are not, it can be a little bit hard to go on track. Being an open-source software allows users to get the most out of terms of personalization.

If you’re an ex-Vim IDE user the only learning curve would be to learn how to have it blend seamlessly (configure config files, configure symlinks for them, configure your plugins with your favorite plugin manager). I highly recommend Vim, because it is open-source, consumes few computer resources, and offers all the tools to edit your projects like any other software, but free of charge.

Features of Neovim for PC

Free and open-source code editor

Fully compatible with Vim editing model and the Vimscript language

Works the same everywhere: one build-type, one command

New plugin architecture

Platform-specific code

Legacy support and compile-time features

Split the work among multiple developers

Simplify maintenance to improve the speed

Migrate to a CMake-based build

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

