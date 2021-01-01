Fix Minecraft won’t launch on Windows 10, how is it? Minecraft is a popular game that is played by so many people nowadays. This game is very lightweight to run on old computers and does not require expensive graphics. The size of this game is also very small when compared to the new game releases. It has 2 main versions, desktop, and pocket versions. Sure, the desktop version “Minecraft Java Edition” is to play on the PC while the pocket version is for Smartphones.

No matter how fun the game is, it doesn’t mean that Minecraft is free from problems. Sometimes, the game cannot be launched particularly when you want to play it on the PC. So, what is the solution? Particularly to solve it on Windows 10, here are some tips for you.

How to Fix Minecraft that Won’t Launch on Windows 10?

1. Updating the Graphic Card Driver

There is a possibility that the graphic card driver is out of date. Well, this even happens to many people. Therefore, before doing other attempts, make sure to check the card driver first. For Windows 10, make sure to add a graphics card in case you still don’t have one. Updating it is for you who already installed the card but the version is too old. To get and update this tool, you can go to the official website of NVIDIA or AMD. As information, the graphic card works not only for Minecraft but also many other games to play on the PC.

After getting the newest version of the driver, download and install it by clicking the download button available. Automatically, the newest version of the card is installed. It doesn’t take too many seconds anyway. Next, try to launch the game, if it is successful, you can just play it. But if it is not, you can try this second attempt.

2. Reinstalling Minecraft Game

You can also reinstall the game to make it work. Sure, it means that the master of the game must be owned first. Or, you can buy it on the official website of Minecraft. Try it also if your game is the older version or a version that is not installed on the computer. Make sure, do not use the previous, you need to download the new installer of Minecraft game.

Uninstall Minecraft

Go to your Application Data Folder, %AppData% To find it, press Win+R, type %appdata%\.minecraft, then click “OK”​ Double-click the Minecraft folder and select uninstall Reboot your PC



Install Minecraft

To install the game, go to minecraft.net/download Download the game Double-click the icon to run it Make sure, you must temporarily disable Antivirus and Firewall and then re-install the game.

3. Run the Game in Compatibility Mode

In addition, if you experience the “Loading” button does not change to “Play”, there must be a partial error. Yes, it means your Minecraft has been outdated or you have the old version that is not compatible with your Windows. If still facing the Minecraft not launching issue, then try running the game in compatibility mode.

Run Compatibility Mode

Right-click Minecraft, and from the menu select Properties On the Properties window, go to the Compatibility tab Checkmark the box Run this program in compatibility mode and from the drop-down menu select the previous version of Windows

To fix it, you just have to go online and open the launcher. The launcher will search for the latest version of Minecraft. Interestingly, you can still use the old version this way. Now, you can enjoy the game.