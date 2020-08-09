Visual Studio Code latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Visual Studio Code is a free source code editor developed and published by Microsoft Inc. The application is lightweight but powerful editor which runs on your desktop and is available for Windows. The interface is simple, typical of Microsoft and is available on all platforms, it has excellent coding features and autocomplete functions. Visual Studio Code has almost every possible coding features and standards that other editors lack. With many themes to choose from, many extentions to make your coding as flexible as possible, version control systems and many more features.

Visual Studio Code has support for almost every major programming language such as: ActionScript, C, C++, C#, Clojure, CoffeeScript, CSS, Dockerfile, Erlang, F#, GO, Groovy, HandleBars, Haxe, HLSL, HTML, INI file, Java, JavaScript, Julia, JSON, LESS, Log file, Lua, Makefile, Markdown, Nim, Perl, PHP, PowerShell, Python, R, Razor, Ruby, Rust, SCSS, Shaderlab, SQL, Swift, TypeScript, Visual Basic and more. The best thing about Visual Studio Code is It comes with so many features that other IDE software currently lacking. Visual Studio Code is what the developers and designers want in the text editor.

As a programmer, you can fix the world with Notepad or Notepad++, but you can save dozens of worlds using Visual Studio Code. You can easily open a folder, create a file and edit your code. You can use windows Console, Phyton, Ruby on Rail, C#, Angular and many other programming languages on Visual Studio Code. You can customize it to your liking and has excellent support for web application development. If you want to get rich IDE with great features then go for it.

Visual Studio Code is the best reference for any application development. It has excellent add-ons and extensions that are perfect to carry out a good project. With a lots of extentions make your work more efficient and tons of more benefits with each update. Overall, Visual Studio Code is the by far best text editor I have used.

Features of Visual Studio Code

Free and open source, source code editor

Visual Studio Code can be extended via plug-ins

Allows users to open one or more directories

Allows it to operate as a language-agnostic code editor for any language

Visual Studio Code includes multiple extensions for FTP

Visual Studio Code allows users to set the code page

This allows it to be used on any platform

