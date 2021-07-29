The presence of iMovie has been taking over the popularity of other similar apps for editing video. Whether you are going for a hobby or a professional, iMovie is always ready to bring your experience to the next level. However, this app is only available for Mac users.

For those who use Windows OS, it takes more effort to operate this app on your device. Some people prefer to use emulators, and many users also install the APK files.

Today, you don’t need to do both things we mentioned above. We have a list of free iMovie alternatives for Windows users.

Top Free and Open-Source iMovie Alternative

Shotcut is a free, open-source video editor app everyone can use. This platform gets updated by the developers quite regularly, which allows users to keep up with their works easily. Coming with a full set of features and odd niggle, Shotcut is worth giving a shot. Also, all features are customizable.

However, it takes extra effort to create new layers. You cannot see previews after applying an effect. All in all, Shotcut is an excellent app if you are willing to give more effort.

Shotcut Features

Cross-platform support: available on (Windows, Linux, and macOS)

Codec independent so does not rely on system codecs

Can run as a portable app from an external drive

Easy-to-use cut, copy and paste operations

Append, insert, overwrite, lift, and ripple delete editing on the timeline

3-point editing

Hide, mute, and lock track controls

Multitrack timeline with thumbnails and waveforms

Unlimited undo and redo for playlist edits including a history view

Save and load trimmed clip as MLT XML file

Load and play complex MLT XML file as a clip

Drag-n-drop files from file manager

Scrubbing and transport control

Keyframes for filter parameters

Detach audio from video clip

Presets for most filters and Export – both supplied and user-created

The next name on the list that word is considering is OpenShot Video Editor. This one is free and has several potential aspects to show off. However, users agree to consider that this one is not recommended for prime-time.

OpenShot Video Editor comes with a series of good things. Besides free, this app is multi-platform. The interface also looks nice. However, some features don’t work optimally and may frustrate you. It doesn’t make video editing easier, according to some.

OpenShot Video Editor Features

Support for many videos, audio, and image formats

Powerful curve-based Key frame animations

Desktop integration (drag and drop support)

Unlimited tracks/layers

Clip resizing, scaling, trimming, snapping, rotation, and cutting

Video transitions with real-time previews

Compositing, image overlays, watermarks

Title templates, title creation, sub-titles

3D animated titles (and effects)

Kdenlive also appears on our list of free alternatives for iMovie. You would love this app for its high compatibility when it comes to input and output media formats. This app supports unlimited media files and multitrack in the timeline.

The addons are also free to use. If you are up for giving effects to your video, several creative selections are available to use. However, the update is slow and green hands won’t find it interesting. There are no PIP and faceoff video effects.

Kdenlive Features

Audio and video scopes

Proxy editing

Automatic backup

Online resources

Timeline preview

Theme interface

Keyframeable effects

Multi-track video editing

Use any audio/video format

Configurable interface and shortcuts

4. LosslessCut

Lossless Cut comes as another option you can choose. This free app is safe to use. You can use all features of this app for free. The interface is nice, and so is the performance. It seems hard to find the cons of Lossless Cut.

LosslessCut Features

Remux into any compatible output format

Take full-resolution snapshots from videos in JPEG/PNG format

Manual input of cutpoint times

Apply a per-file timecode offset (and autoload timecode from file)

Change rotation/orientation metadata in videos

View technical data about all streams

Timeline zoom and frame/keyframe jumping for accurate cutting around keyframes

Saves per project cut segments to project file

View FFmpeg last command log so you can modify and re-run recent commands on the command line

Undo/redo

Give labels to cut segments

View segment details, export/import cut segments as CSV

Import segments from MP4/MKV chapters, Text file, YouTube, CSV, CUE, XML (DaVinci, Final Cut Pro)

Video thumbnails and audio waveform

Edit file metadata and per-stream metadata

Cut with chapter marks

Avidemux is an app that supports simple and advanced video editing. The interface is clear and straightforward. It comes with excellent encoding options. Users also adjust the pictures through filters.

However, there is neither timeline nor creative effects available. Yet, Avidemux is worth considering for those who look for a simple video editor with no fuss and hassle.

Avidemux Features

Convert from DVD to AVI, and various other video formats

Editing videos (Cut, Copy, Paste and Delete)

Cut video and save it in various other video formats

Save audio (sound) only

Save videos without sound

Convert video to DVD format, so that it can be run via DVD Player

Lightworks is a non-linear editing system for editing and mastering digital video for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It allows you to pick the mode that needs assistance from start to finish or an experienced user that can figure things out. It also has embedded tutorials and hands-on lessons that help you quickly learn the software. This program will work well for you to create videos that look professional if you have basic editing knowledge.

Lightworks Features

Video editing for everyone

Amazing effects and royalty-free media

Deliver content in any format

On the Big Screen

Access amazing royalty-free audio & video content

Export video for YouTube or Vimeo, SD/HD, up to 4K

Wide file format support including variable frame rate media

I would definitely recommend VSDC Free Video Editor for beginners or someone who just wants to make nice-looking videos. Easy to use for beginners, and has plenty of modern post-production tools to get the job done. But, as with any software, there will be a learning curve involved, but everything is pretty straight-forward and it has different options available.

VSDC Free Video Editor Features

Support of popular formats

Video stabilization tool

YouTube uploader

Built-in DVD burning tool

Video File Converter

Desktop video capture

Visual and audio effects

Blending modes and Instagram-like filters

Easy export to social networks

4K and HD export

Creation of videos for specific multimedia devices

Working with charts

8. Olive Video Editor

Olive Video Editor is a free open-source non-linear video editor for Windows, Mac OS, and Linux. This application is really great for editing small and large videos. Olive Video Editor a great app if you want to make little gifs/vids, and editing larger content is really its purpose. It’s really great and a favorite for editing on a PC so far, and would totally recommend it.

Olive Video Editor Features

Cutting videos and reassembling scenes in a selectable order

Separation of audio or subtitle tracks from video or adding of a new track

Concatenating multiple tracks with the same codec parameters

Multiplexing into selectable container format

Saving of single images (snapshots) in JPG or PNG format

Adjustment of metadata for rotation or orientation of the video

Zoomable timeline with annotation of the reference frames and jump functions

Display of thumbnails of the video and the waveform of the audio track

Display, name, and reorder the list of cut segments

9. VidCutter

Compared to some of the other video editors VidCutter is a really great app and free. It’s a good app, you can edit YouTube videos and save them to your gallery. VidCutter was easy to install right out of the package and allowed you to update right away. The software has lots of options when it comes to editing your video to your liking and style.

VidCutter Features

Free and Open-source video editing software

Video cutting and joining in one super-fast action

Reorder clips however you like

Save the project to continue marking clips later before nd result

Libmpv based hardware accelerated playback engine

Backend supported by the power of FFmpeg

10. Editly Video Editor

This is the best app ever I used another app and Editly is slick, declarative command line video editing and API. The app has a simple CLI for quickly assembling a video from a set of clips or images, or you can use its more flexible JavaScript API.

Editly Video Editor Features

Edit videos with code

Declarative API with fun defaults

Create colorful videos with random colors generated from aesthetically pleasing palettes and

random effects

Supports any input size, e.g. 4K video and DSLR photos

Render custom GL shaders (for example from shadertoy)

Can output GIF

Overlay transparent images or even videos with alpha channel

Show different sub-clips for parts of a clip’s duration (B-roll)

Picture-in-picture

Vignette

Preserve/mix multiple audio sources

Automatic audio crossfading

Automatic audio ducking and normalization

For those who put quality over anything, it might be a bit harder to find an app that could beat the sophisticated features offered by Mac apps.

No need to worry, for now, considering the alternatives mentioned above will accommodate your video editing activities without sacrificing the quality. Also, those apps are free.