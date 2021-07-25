Math is one of the subjects that many students have problems with. Some students even are scared of this subject. The internet has developed many methods to help students to learn math easily. One of them is Mathway.

It is an online tool that students can use to solve Math problems. Moreover, it also shows the steps-by-steps of the solution to those problems. However, Mathway is not the only tool for understanding Math available today. There are many programs as Mathway Alternative you can find out there.

The Best Mathway Alternative You Can Use

One of the best Math software as an alternative to Mathway is GeoGebra. It uses a dynamic process to provide the solution for the Math problem. This software has all solutions for algebra, geometry, graphing, spreadsheets questions, calculus, and statistics. All of them are in one easy-to-use software. Many schools that use STEM curriculum also recommend this software as the supporting tool.

GeoGebra Apps Features

Computations with fractions

Trigonometric functions: sin, cos, tan

Statistics functions

Exponential functions and logarithms

Plot functions, implicit equations, polar and parametric curves

Find derivatives and integrals.

Experience transformations with sliders

Find special points of functions: roots, min, max, intersections

Construct and analyze many types of regressions.

Create geometric constructions

Measure lengths, perimeters, and areas

Create and analyze traces of points and loci

Plot functions, polar and parametric curves

Experience transformations with sliders

Get special points of functions: roots, min, max, intersections

Do regression with best-fit lines

Search for free learning activities directly from our app

Save and share your results with friends and teachers

SageMath is a combination of several open-source Math software. You might recognize some of them, such as NumPy and matpoltib. This unique building allows you to write the question and solve it much easier. It also has a screenshot feature that you can use to capture the solution as the study material or a tool to teach the student.

SageMath Features

SageMath covering many aspects of mathematics

Including algebra

Combinatorics

Graph theory

Numerical analysis

Number theory

Calculus and statistics

SpeedCrunch is a lightweight software that won’t use too many resources of your device. It is easy to install and use, which is a perfect choice for students. Moreover, it doesn’t limit its feature on syntax shape. You can write the Math problem on it, and it will be able to recognize it without fail. With hundreds of mathematical functions and scientific constant in it, it will solve any Math problem you put in it.

SpeedCrunch Features

Free and Open-source software

Efficient & easy-to-use interface

SpeedCrunch comes with over 80 built-in mathematical functions

A built-in formula book allows you to review

Cross-platform

And multi-language

4. fxSolver

fxSolver is software made for users of any level. Beginner or professional can use it to formulate any Math problem and find its solution in the simplest process. It can act as a virtual assistant for learning Math. Its editable interface also allows you to not only solve the problem but also create the Math problem that other students can try to solve.

fxSolver Features

Equation library

Graphing calculator

Science and engineering problem helper

Calculation of multiple equations at once

Formula editor

Linking of formula results

5. Maxima

Maxima is one of the complete tools for solving the Math problem. Moreover, it is an open-source program that allows you to configure it as much as you want through GNU Emacs mode. This program also has one of the best features to recognize and manipulate all kinds of symbols and expressions in Math. Therefore, it is a perfect tool for any Math level.

Maxima Features

Specialized in symbolic operations but offering numerical capabilities too

Can be accessed programmatically and extended, as the underlying Lisp can be called from it

A complete programming language with ALGOL-like syntax but Lisp-like semantics

Arbitrary-precision integers

Rational numbers of sizes limited only by machine memory

Arbitrarily large floating-point numbers

6. MathType

MathType focuses on providing a tool to let you type and create Math functions, equations, formulas, or problems with ease. It has an interactive appearance and simple design that allow you to input any Math sign and symbol easier.

MathType Features

Publication-quality equations

Integration in Microsoft Word and other apps

Compatibility with software and standards

Productivity

Customization

Styling and fonts your choice

Complete coverage for all levels

Easy installation

7. Photomath

Photomath is the best math solving app, better than the competition. The app has never gotten an answer incorrect, it is also easy to use and very simple. Photomath has been helpful in many ways, it has some different categories, it has an option to search some things so you can search faster. I totally recommend this app to everyone.

Photomath Features

Word problem explanations

No internet or data required for equation-based problems, Free to use

Step-by-step explanations for every solution

Exclusive how-to animations

Scroll through multiple solving methods per problem

Multi-functional scientific calculator

Interactive graphs

This app is a great tool to help you complete your work faster. It easily helps you find answers to the math problems and makes it easy to do classwork. Microsoft Math Solver is a major help when it comes to Trinomals, and Factor by grouping, etc. It gives the correct answer, it does let you see all the steps without paying.

Microsoft Math Solver Features

Write an equation on screen as you naturally do on paper

Scan printed or handwritten math problem

Type and edit using an advanced scientific calculator

Get interactive Step-by-Step explanations & Graphing calculator

Import images with equations from the gallery

Scan and Solve Worksheets with multiple problems

Search the web for similar problems and video lectures

Try word problems

Scan and plot x-y data tables for linear/non-linear functions

Learn mathematics in your language – supports Chinese, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and many more

Conclusion

Those are some programs that you can use as Mathway Alternative. They are good for solving a Math problem and easy to use. So, if you think Mathway is not your tool, try to use one of those tools. You will get what you need from them.