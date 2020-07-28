OpenShot Video Editor latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. OpenShot is a free and open source video editor like Shotcut video editor. This application developed by OpenShot Studios LLC. Some things you can do on here such as: Audio mixing and editing, slides, change the effect, filter, compositing, image overlays, watermarks, and much, much more. Like premium video editing software, it full drag and drop support with the native file system. You can easy as dragging files into OpenShot from your favorite file manager. The basic editing offered helps out to beginners who have not so much knowledge when it comes to video editing.

License: Free

Author: OpenShot Studios LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: OpenShot Video Editor

File Size: 140 Mb

OpenShot can read and write most video and image formats, this video editor like Shotcut supports commonly used codecs that are supported by FFmpeg, including WebM, AVCHD, HEVC, and audio codecs such as MP3. OpenShot can render MPEG video, ogv, Blu-ray, and DVD video, and Full HD videos for uploading to Internet video such as YouTube, Facebook and other free video sharing sites. The non complexity of the editing software is what anyone liked most because you can edit your videos as quickly as possible.

OpenShot Video Editor is very user friendly and easy to use when it comes to editing videos. This application is a great basic video editor. OpenShot comes with a good user interface program, easy tou use and capable of an unlimited number of keyframes and animation possibilities. It allows you to take pictures and edit them into a video and take video along with it. It also allows for audio to be overlapped and adjusted. If you want to make videos give this a try.

This app is really amazing, I have been looking everywhere for a good video application, and this is the one. If your video is long of course it’s going to take a while to load especially when you add a lot of stuff, OpenShot is a great application though. If you really want to experience the full ability of this app, download now.

Features of OpenShot Video Editor

Cross-platform video editing software (Linux, Mac, and Windows)

Support for many video, audio, and image formats

Powerful curve-based Key frame animations

Desktop integration (drag and drop support)

Unlimited tracks / layers

Clip resizing, scaling, trimming, snapping, rotation, and cutting

Video transitions with real-time previews

Compositing, image overlays, watermarks

Title templates, title creation, sub-titles

3D animated titles (and effects)

Advanced Timeline (including Drag & drop, scrolling, panning, zooming, and snapping)

Frame accuracy (step through each frame of video)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. OpenShot Video Editor is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.