Video editing software holds an important role in the quality of motion picture art. Good video editing software helps the creators to visualize their ideas easily. It also improves the result when it is used properly. However, not all software is affordable for most creators. They are priced almost similar to a full set of video editing computers.

Fortunately, we can find free video editing software that has similar features and performance to that paid software. Here are six of them that we consider the best available today.

Free Video Editing Software for Windows 10, 8/8.1, 7

Kdenlive is one of the best free video editing software that has many benefits. It is easy to configure, so its interface will match your style. It also has one of the fastest rendering machines that allow you to update your video in real-time smoothly. It also has various audio effects, keyframe effects, and multi-track for your editing needs. Plus, it has a very supportive community that can help you anytime you have a problem with it.

Kdenlive Features

Audio and video scopes

Proxy editing

Automatic backup

Online resources

Timeline preview

Theme interface

Keyframeable effects

Multi-track video editing

Use any audio/video format

Configurable interface and shortcuts

Many effects and transitions

Create 2D titles for your projects

If you have a problem finding free video editing software for your OS, OpenShot could be your best choice. It is compatible with various platforms. And, that’s not all. It also has various features and effects you can use, from animation effects to a feature to give your video watermarks and audio tracks feature. Plus, with the transition and effect panels, you can adjust those effects much easier than even professional video editing software.

OpenShot Features

Support for many videos, audio, and image formats

Powerful curve-based Key frame animations

Desktop integration (drag and drop support)

Unlimited tracks/layers

Clip resizing, scaling, trimming, snapping, rotation, and cutting

Video transitions with real-time previews

Compositing, image overlays, watermarks

Title templates, title creation, sub-titles

3D animated titles (and effects)

Advanced Timeline (including Drag & drop, scrolling, panning, zooming, and snapping)

Shotcut is one of the best open-source and free video editing tools you can find today. It has many professional-class features. You can use them to create a beautiful transition or audio effect. The interface looks like professional software. Moreover, you also can create as many video and audio tracks as you need for your video editing purpose. One more important thing, you can export your project into various video formats with different specifications, like resolution, aspect ratio, and other elements.

Shotcut Features

Format support through FFmpeg

Supports popular image formats such as BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, SVG, TGA, TIFF as well as image sequences

Multi-format timeline: mix and match resolutions and frame-rates within a project

Webcam and audio capture

Support for 4K resolutions

Network stream playback (HTTP, HLS, RTMP, RTSP, MMS, UDP)

Frei0r video generator plugins (e.g. color bars and plasma)

Color, noise, and counter generators

One of the best things you can get from VSDC is its non-linear video editing suite. You will have more freedom to edit your video. Moreover, it also has various audio and video filters, plus transition effects. It has a screen capture tool for creating thumbnails for your video easier. However, it has a flaw, where you can only import video with the maximum rate of 30fps. Other than that, VSDC is one of the best video editing tools for the beginner and professional.

VSDC Free Video Editor Features

Support of popular formats

Video stabilization tool

YouTube uploader

Built-in DVD burning tool

Video File Converter

Desktop video capture

Visual and audio effects

Blending modes and Instagram-like filters

Easy export to social networks

4K and HD export

Creation of videos for specific multimedia devices

Working with charts

Video library (to be included in the next program release)

If you are looking for a video editing tool for a speed editing project, Avidemux is the best choice. It has an interface with button-type features that allow you to use its entire feature easily. Moreover, you also can use various types of video formats. It is compatible with MPEG, DVD, AVI, and MP4. Its simple design also is suitable for a beginner video editor. However, it doesn’t have a timeline feature, which is not a good option for a professional video editor.

Avidemux Features

Convert from DVD to AVI, and various other video formats

Editing videos (Cut, Copy, Paste and Delete)

Cut video and save it in various other video formats

Save audio (sound) only

Save videos without sound

Convert video to DVD format, so that it can be run via DVD Player

Cut videos from various supported video formats and save them in the same or another format

Lastly, we have Lightworks. It is simple, fast, and lightweight video editing software with the best quality tool you can only find on professional software. You can get the multi-camera editing feature as well as various text editing and effects. It helps you to create and add subtitles easily to your video. One of the best features is its light and color correction feature that will help you to optimize your video quality.

Lightworks Features

Video editing for everyone

Amazing effects and royalty-free media

Deliver content in any format

On the Big Screen

Access amazing royalty-free audio & video content

Export video for YouTube or Vimeo, SD/HD, up to 4K

Wide file format support including variable frame rate media

Real-time ready to use audio and video FX

Conclusion

The free software we mentioned in this article needs some time to master how to use them properly. However, the users can use them for complex video editing needs and create the best quality video result.