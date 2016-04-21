Shotcut video editor for PC is a free and open-source video editing application created by Dan Dennedy and developed by Meltytech LLC. Shotcut has a very good interface, like a paid professional video editor, easy to use and very powerful. It allows you to combine music with your videos and truly explains the outs and ins of how to do it. You can easily learn how to use this software, the official website also provides that tutorial. Shotcut is the best video editor on earth ever, it does stuff that you want when you mean it, actually.

Shotcut Video Editor Overview

Shotcut supports video, audio, and image formats via FFmpeg. It also supports popular image formats such as BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, SVG, TGA, TIFF, and many more. It support to edit video for HD video, Full HD video, 2K video and 4K video resolutions, also support network stream playback (HTTP, HLS, RTMP, RTSP, MMS, UDP). It’s great for beginners, sometimes it takes a while for it to load, but it is a very fun app for people who want to learn how to make movies.

Shotcut is very user friendly and easy to use when it comes to editing videos compared to other video editing software. This application like premium video editors, lets you do that and add music, effects, pretty much everything you need. The time it takes to save a video depends on how many edits you make and the duration of your video. Snapping the cursor to the end or beginning of a specific clip. Just get Shotcut, because you can do what you could do like other video editors.

I got this app so I could edit videos I downloaded. It really doesn’t have much negatives but I think the beginners may find little difficult to use but if they try understanding. I recommend this for people who love making movies, and for new people who need this. Overall, Shotcut video editor is the best free editing video for anyone.

Features of Shotcut Video Editor for PC

Free and open-source video editing

Format support through FFmpeg

Supports popular image formats such as BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, SVG, TGA, TIFF as well as image sequences

Multi-format timeline: mix and match resolutions and frame-rates within a project

Webcam and audio capture

Support for 4K resolutions

Network stream playback (HTTP, HLS, RTMP, RTSP, MMS, UDP)

Frei0r video generator plugins (e.g. color bars and plasma)

Color, noise, and counter generators

EDL (CMX3600 Edit Decision List) export

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

