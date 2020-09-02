Kdenlive Video Editor latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Kdenlive or (KDE Non Linear Video Editor) is a free and open source video editing software created by KDE. The resolution and audio are perfect with a good user interface program and easy to use. There is so many options of what format you want it in. All necessary editing tools can be easily found in the interface, which is clear and intuitive. If you’ve already used a paid professional video editor, Kdenlive is perfect. For me, it is an easy to use video editor to edit screencasts that will be uploaded to YouTube or other video sharing sites.

License: Free

Author: KDE

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Kdenlive Video Editor

File Size: 80 Mb

KDE Video Editor has effective file management panel and any adjustment is clearly listed for further editing, which is very useful when you want to cancel a move before a hundred moves. You can add as many video or audio tracks as I want, along with filters and text. Basic video and sound properties editing, this app have it. User friendly yet produces simple and elegant videos. The good interface is intuitive and clear for user to figure out where to find the specific tool.

This Software that you had develop is rather simple and easy for anyone that wants to edit and use for their videos. It’s easy to edit them on the timeline and the interesting part is filter keyframing which can create changing effects. You can use this video editing software to make engagement videos, wedding videos, party videos, children’s videos, funny videos, vacation videos and more.

Once i got the hang of it, it worked great and was simple and easy dispite how complex it looked on the outset. With this video editing software you able to do quick edits for your clients or personal projects and quickly. I would wholly recommend using this software for free editing videos.

Features of Kdenlive Video Editor

Multi track video editing

Use any audio / video format

Configurable interface and shortcuts

Many effects and transitions

Create 2D titles for your projects

Audio and video scopes

Proxy editing

Automatic backup

Online resources

Timeline preview

Themable interface

Keyframeable effects

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD APU equivalent

