VSDC Free Video Editor latest version offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. VSDC Free Video Editor is a free video editing software published by Flash Integro LLC. The application intended for editing video files and creating videos of any complexity involving various visual and audio effects. It can editing digital video and audio files in various formats including High Definition, Full HD, 2K and 4K videos. It also capture video from screen, record voice, burn discs, save multimedia files to a number of supported formats such as: AVI, MP4, 3GP, MTS, M2TS, TS, MOD, TOD, WMV, ASF, DVR-MS, VOB, SVCD, MPEG, MPEG-1, DAT, MKV, RM, RMVB, SWF, FLV, DV, AMV, MTV, NUT, MPEG-4, MJPEG, HEVC and more.

Has a simple and intuitive interface, allowing you to create videos with a bare minimum of efforts. VSDC supports audio formats such as: MP3, M4A, AAC, OGG, AMR, WAV and image formats such as: BMP, JPEG, PNG, GIF This program offers rich functionality and yet has a simple, intuitive interface and easy to use for everyone. VSDC video editor come with many features that let you edit and manipulate your video easily. VSDC lets you create your own library, it will help you organize your video collection and simplify access to the necessary files.

With VSDC, you can attach a unique professional style to your video like another professional video editor (premium editing software). This application offers you special export for Facebook videos, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Vimeo without any problems. You can selecting a suitable format and meeting all the requirements for your videos before publish.

This program lets you do that and add images, videos, music, effects, pretty much everything your need. When compared to expensive video editors like Camtasia and Vegas Pro, this software is quite good to use. Overall, VSDC Free Video Editor is the best video editing software ever created for Microsoft Windows.

Features of VSDC Free Video Editor

Free non linear video editor

Support of popular formats

Visual and audio effects

Blending modes and Instagram-like filters

Easy export to social networks

4K and HD export

Creation of videos for specific multimedia devices

Working with charts

Video library (to be included in the next program release)

Video stabilization tool

YouTube uploader

Built-in DVD burning tool

Video File Converter

Desktop video capture

Video capturing

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

