Lightworks for PC is a non linear video editing software for Windows by EditShare LLC. It is the easiest video editing tool, slideshow maker, effect to make stylish videos with minimum operations. Lightworks is the video editing software for any social media and video sharing like YouTube, Vimeo with no watermark. Lightworks video maker offers the best tools for you to quick cute cut, merge, trim, split, duplicate your clips. You can also even record and use your own voice or use sound effects. Creating, editing and reviewing videos before they go live. If you are serious about Media there is no dispute Lightworks is the best on windows.

License: Freemium

Author: EditShare LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Lightworks for PC

File Size:

With this application you can edit any videos including HD videos, Full HD, 2K and 4K resolutions, television in PAL, NTSC. Lightworks allowed you to edit videos with an incredible array of tools. Most of the stuff was easy to figure out, and you had no problems with this app. You can use the function to edit more than one clip at a time, like applying filters and color improvement to more than. Maybe like a brush where you can save your filters and then just press and apply to any clips you want with just one click on the mouse.

With new update the program is much more intuitive and easy for new comers to learn. This application is awesome you can add text and you can add it on for however long you want and you can add how many videos you want in it. With this application, you can add effects to your videos but it does take a really really long time to save your videos. You can add pictures too you can add videos and pictures isn’t that awesome.

Lightworks is really great and easy video editing program for Windows. So basically, if you want to make videos, record your screen, convert stuff to many formats and stuff, this is good at that. Overall, It’s a solid simple, easy to use audio and video editing program.

Features of Lightworks for PC

Simple and intuitive user interface

Video editing for everyone

Amazing effects and royalty free media

Deliver content in any format

On the Big Screen

Access amazing royalty-free audio & video content

Export video for YouTube or Vimeo, SD/HD, up to 4K

Wide file format support including variable frame rate media

Real time ready to use audio and video FX

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD APU equivalent

