No more tedious scrolling! WinDjView for PC Windows brings you a fast, powerful, and lightweight DjVu viewer with a tabbed interface, continuous scrolling, and advanced printing options. Enjoy hassle-free viewing of your DjVu documents with the free DjVuLibre library. Experience the ultimate convenience of using this web-centric format and software platform to quickly and easily access your documents from any device. With its unique ‘Continuous scrolling’ and ‘Tabbed interface’, WinDjView allows you to comfortably navigate across documents with a lot of pages. You can change colors, and font sizes, and enable anti-aliasing to make it easy on the eyes. Printing is a breeze – simply use the print button in the toolbar or create your own document using the icon on top.

License: Free

Author: Zhezherun

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WinDjView for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

WinDjView Overview

WinDjView is a fast and lightweight DjVu document viewer for Windows. With single instance mode, you can open multiple documents. It supports DjVu files with protection encryption and JavaScript extensions, multipage TIFF, single page TIFF (.tiff or .tif), JPEG (.jpeg, .jpg), BMP (.bmp), PNG (.png), GIF (.gif), PCX (.pcx) image formats. It also has WIA(Windows Image Acquisition) support and an image color depth of 24/32 bits. You can print all pages or chosen pages. WinDjView uses the free DjVuLibre library to decode DjVu documents. Get the most out of your documents with WinDjView for PC Windows.

It can display DjVu documents in several ways: as scrolling pages like a web browser, or in a two-pane document with one pane holding the document itself and another pane holding thumbnails of the pages. The user interface lets you easily navigate through the pages, zoom in on text and images, use skins to individually customize its appearance, and allow lots of settings for fine-tuning.

Get access to an amazing viewing experience with WinDjView for PC Windows! Instantly open and view DjVu files with the free, fast, and powerful viewer. Experience a smooth and easy-to-use interface that provides a professional-grade solution for documents and images. No other DjVu viewer in the world has all these features! And the best part is that it’s 100% free for commercial and non-commercial use.

Features of WinDjView for PC

Supports all popular Windows

Tabbed document interface

Continuous or single page layout, with an option to group facing pages

User-created bookmarks and annotations

Text searching and copying

Supports dictionaries that translate words under the mouse pointer

Thumbnails with adjustable size

Contents and hyperlinks

Advanced printing

Fullscreen mode

Magnifying glass and marquee zoom

Export pages (or a part of a page) to bmp, png, gif, tif and jpg

Rotate pages by 90 degrees

Zoom to the page, page width, 100% or custom zoom

Brightness, contrast, and gamma adjustment

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

