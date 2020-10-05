GameLoop for PC latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. GameLoop is the next generation and the best Android emulator for PC developed and published by Tencent Inc. Most of the games like shooting game battle arena and another genre played so far works smoothly on any device. The controller support and setup is ease, controllers are automatically set up but you can set up manually, all of the controllers so far works splendidly. With GameLoop emulator for Android, you can literally just use the free version which had no ads and basically had no noticeable limit. This emulator is amazing, the controls are clean, the graphics are detailed, it even supports stick controller.

License: Free

Author: Tencent

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: GameLoop

File Size:

GameLoop is a fastest Android emulator and most optimized Android gaming emulator for PC. The interface of the program is simplified and modernized compared to the older Tencent Gaming Buddy application. This is a very lightwight emulator, has a small size, is fast and reliable, you only need to install it with a few clicks. With GameLoop you can play first person shooter game, action game, MOBA game, casual game, strategy game and more genre. Play PUBG, Call of Duty Mobile, Arena of Valor, Fortnite, Minecraft, Among Us, Free Fire and many more.

GameLoop is better than emulators cause it uses low ram and cpu usage. This is the best software for playing mobile games on PC desktop and better than another emulator product. It has good keymapping features and the key responses are damn fast. The application itself is good and it actual do what it supposed to do. No stream lag, high quality picture, great graphics, and a very great projection mode.

This application is totally awesome, it’s very smooth and decent look with easy using procedure, not any kind of lag issues. You can adjust the app based on your preferences and your device. This particular emulator is very well made. The application is good overall. Very recommended than the others.

Features of GameLoop

Easy to install

Control customization options

Play GameLoop games on low-end PC

Cross platform gaming mobile

The best way to play all Tencent Games

Full control customization

Optimized networking for lag free gaming

Built in friend list and user discovery support

Integrated game browser with a one-click download and install procedure

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Hard Disk: 2 Gb RAM

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. GameLoop is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.