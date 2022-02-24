Save time, save money and be green by downloading the free PrimoPDF Windows application from Nitro Software, Inc. Using your existing copy of Microsoft Word or Adobe Acrobat, PrimoPDF lets you create professional-quality PDF files for free. PrimoPDF for PC Windows lets you create PDF files directly from the applications on your computer. Simply print your file to this virtual printer and it automatically converts the documents to PDF for easy sharing, viewing, and storing on any device. The publisher of this great freeware is keeping this program free of advertisements, which can be a real calming factor.

License: Free

Author: Nitro Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PrimoPDF for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

PrimoPDF Overview

PrimoPDF allows you to create a PDF file from any program or printable document. It works as a virtual printer, so you can convert an entire computer file or only a portion of it to a PDF. PrimoPDF is free and easy to use – it has a user-friendly interface and no annoying ads. You can create PDF files from any Windows application without buying or installing another printer or having to change the way you work. You can convert documents that were originally created by any Windows program into a high-quality PDF file that you can distribute, send, and print.

This program is free to download, use, and distribute. It even includes built-in search functionality so you can find the information you need fast. Your PC documents deserve the special treatment only PDF files can offer. With PrimoPDF, your scanned paper documents, Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files get the full PDF treatment: standard settings, watermarks, and encryption. Once the conversion is done, you can review your new PDF file at any time.

PrimoPDF’s straightforward interface means it’s easy to convert files straight away. Begin by adding documents, then click print to convert your files to PDF. Whether you are a business looking to convert documents to PDF in bulk, or an individual looking to create PDF files from any Windows application, then PrimoPDF is the tool for you.

Features of PrimoPDF for PC

PDF Editor

PDF Converter

PDF Creator

Build & fill forms

Protect and Secure

Insert pages into a PDF

Create a PDF file

Digitally sign a PDF

Compress PDF files

Delete pages from a PDF

Crop or resizes pages

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. PrimoPDF is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.