Ventrilo latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Ventrilo is free VOIP software developed and published by Flagship Industries, Inc. Ventrilo is a program that in addition to being created for the community of players is very useful to use it today. It has several extraordinary services to communicate in your personla use and company, it has messaging chat where we can share files, and many other best features. What solved using this application is communication, Ventrilo has an organization that has helped users a lot. Ventrilo is an application, which is available to everyone, it is totally free, you can use it from a computer or a mobile.

This application are really good, and there is nothing about services with those who have problems. Ventrilo has many features such as: Voice communication with multiple Users and multiple servers, Configurable Cross-channel communications, User to User private conversations, both voice and text, Individual channels that can be created, Sub channels, Muted channels, Queued channels, Channel transmit time limits, Channel client limits, Channel feature filtering, Individual Admin passwords for channels, Text-to-speech (TTS) voice generation and many more.

With this application, you can create your own server. You can also share documents send images, chat in a group and individual way very fluidly. You can share screen voice and video calls. You can communicate quickly with all my contacts, you can make chat groups and choose who to integrate. You can install it on your computer and smart phone. This platform has become the main tool in any work.

Ventrilo is easy to use for creating voice chat servers for groups that have least interference compared to Whatsapp and Skype. Ventrilo also has various bots support to play YouTube content or any other stuff you would like in it. Ventrilo is fully meets your needs, totally recommend it, improve communication.

Features of Ventrilo

Voice communication with multiple Users

Configurable Cross-channel communications

Phantom Users for ‘listening-only’ on other channels

User-to-User private conversations, both voice and text

Individual channels that can be created dynamically

Sub channels

Muted channels

Queued channels

Channel transmit time limits

Channel client limits

Channel feature filtering

Ranking option per-channel to limit which Users can transmit

Password protected server/channel login option

Advanced server/channel control options and filters

Individual Admin passwords for channels

Text-to-speech (TTS) voice generation

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Ventrilo is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.