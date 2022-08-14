Just because you’re on a PC now doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all of the fun benefits that PDF files can offer. eXpert PDF Reader is a great tool to edit and interact with your documents, ensuring maximum performance on even older or slower computers with ease. The eXpert PDF Reader program is ideal for users who are familiar with using Windows and have a need to view and print documents in industry-standard PDF format. If you were looking for a fast, efficient, and low-resource-consumption PDF reader then no other program is what you need.

License: Free

Author: Visagesoft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: eXpert PDF Reader for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

eXpert PDF Reader Overview

Simple, efficient, and easy to use to open, view or edit PDF files. eXpert PDF reader opens your data faster and consumes fewer system resources than any other competitor product does. Reasonably priced, eXpert PDF reader is an ideal solution for managing PDF documents. With eXpert PDF Reader, you will be able to enjoy all the functionality of a typical PDF reader: Increase, diminish and rotate pages, Create bookmarks, and Insert text notes or watermark pages to protect your work and intellectual property rights.

Reading PDF documents has never been easier with eXpert PDF reader. This simple program is designed to be your go-to application for viewing PDF files on your PC. Starting up quickly and getting you to your files quickly, you’ll be able to effortlessly turn PDF pages, maximize them for ease of reading, or even minimize all but the active PDF page.

It doesn’t matter if you’re in the business world or at school, you will want to keep your PDF files private. eXpert PDF Reader lets you do this easily with a set of unique features that allows you to view and protect your documents on the go. You can also change the file name or the author in order to ensure that information remains secret.

Features of eXpert PDF Reader for PC

It’s a small, fast and efficient program

The eXpert PDF Reader program could be the perfect tool

Increase, diminish and rotate pages

Create bookmarks

Insert text notes or watermark pages to protect your work and Intellectual property rights

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. eXpert PDF Reader is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.