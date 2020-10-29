FL Studio for Windows PC is a complete digital audio workstation (DAW) software for music production application developed by Image Line Software. This is a program for professional audio editing and production that has a simple interface. The application has everything users need in one package to compose, arrange, record, edit, mix and master professional quality music. FL Studio is easier to learn even for the novice audio engineer, producer, or musician. This tool has made it easy to record and produce with great professionalism. FL Studio is easy to use, especially if you take the time to look at the different tools.

License: Trial

Author: Image Line Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: FL Studio for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

FL Studio offers users with a large number of tools for editing and producing audio, recognizing all kinds of formats. It has a friendly and goodlooking interface to start creating tracks quickly. This, in addition, is a program that consumes a lot of RAM. The workspace customization is perfect, the graphics are crisp and clean. The native plugins are are amazing, the layout is amazing, the color coding and organizational techniques provided are incredible and the native sound kits are very nice.

The benefits of using FL Studio is the ease of use and how much it influences and enhances my own creative drive. If the user is a beginner you should start with the basics since the program alone does not create professional tracks, however, it is a good option to start. With FL Studio application, you can work with a goal and a task in mind or just play around with combination of things. It allows you to make your own beats with a very fun and easy workflow.

For someone who hasn’t used FL Studio before, I would recommend purchasing the FL Studio beginner’s version. This version includes the basic programs for a novice user and allows one to focus on the more general programs. If you decide after testing the beginner’s version that you want more, you can buy this product now.

Features of FL Studio for PC

Mix and master music to the highest professional standards

Browser and Playlist

Piano Roll

Over 80 plugins included

Vectorial Interface

Automation Recording & Editing

VST & ReWire Support

VST & ReWire Support Multi-touch

Live DJ Control

Advanced Help System

Lifetime Free Updates

MIDI Learn

Visualizer effects Plugin

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

