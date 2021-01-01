Are you looking for PDF reader software that is free, lightweight, and has lots of features? try version 9.0. Adobe Acrobat Reader 9.0 for PC is an easy, fast, and secure PDF reader and PDF organizer by Adobe Inc. The application could be a number of documents, such as pictures, books, tables, text files, pages, and much more. It is then easier to read through portable document format than any additional platform. With the standard editor, you are able to just read PDF files on the phone of yours with Adobe Reader, but you can easily switch to the pro version and get all the features.

Adobe Acrobat Reader 9.0 Overview

Adobe Reader standard edition is a simple PDF reader, but you can’t create or perhaps edit PDF documents, which means you are able to only read them with this particular program. Most software suggests the usage of PDF documents in PC and Mobile format. You can use acrobat reader mainly to export data, translate formats, and import PDF files into different file formats. You can also scan the document, but you will need your Adobe Scan phone app to access scanners.

Users can import and share records almost anywhere and share them with other group members in the document cloud platform. Whatever platform you create the document of yours on, you are able to quickly read as well as open it on the PC, macOS, phone of yours with Adobe Reader. It’s easy for anyone to read PDF file format on their computer, share files between computers, save in the cloud, and other activities.

It’s one of the most reliable and trustworthy PDF document readers ever created. This application is very similar to the old version of the application and is very beneficial to users. The most important aspect of this product that I like is that it allows having the opportunity to sign PDF files.

Features of Adobe Acrobat Reader 9.0 for PC

Create PDF documents from any application that prints

Convert Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Access files to PDF

Author, store, and share documents, and share your screen

Capture web pages as rich, dynamic PDF files for review

Scan paper documents to PDF and automatically recognize text with optical character recognition (OCR)

Help protect PDF documents with 256-bit encryption

Save PDF files as Microsoft Word documents, retaining the layout, fonts, formatting, and tables, to facilitate reuse of content

Merge files from multiple applications into a single PDF document

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

