Macrium Reflect Free is the industry-leading backup solution for Windows users. This application allows you to back up your entire computer and schedule backups. For a free program, you get incredibly powerful software that allows creates disk images and file backup archives using Microsoft Volume Shadow Copy (previously known as Microsoft Volume Snapshot Service or VSS). With its reliability and ease of use, it’s no wonder this program has been downloaded over million times to date, making it the most popular free backup software on the market.

License: Free

Author: Paramount Software UK Limited

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Macrium Reflect for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Macrium Reflect Overview

With most backup software costing a good deal, it’s understandable that you don’t want to spend money. Unfortunately, by not paying for a premium solution, there are some limitations. If you run into any problems or need support, your only option is to upgrade and pay more money. Macrium Reflect Free allows you to perform both file and disk backups with the convenience of scheduling backups every day, week, or month so you always know your data is protected. With simple-to-use wizards, Macrium Reflect Free will empower every user to protect their PCs. It can save backups to internal or external hard drives, RAID sets, network servers, and other shared folders, CD/DVD/Blu-ray media, even over a network.

Reflect Free gives you the same powerful features as the Macrium Reflect Pro edition but is optimized for personal use by home and business users. It helps you create an accurate backup of an entire Windows system (including the operating system, applications, settings, music, photos, videos, and documents) so that you can be sure your data is secure. For a free program, you get incredibly powerful software that allows creates disk images and file backup archives using Microsoft Volume Shadow Copy.

You can also use it to schedule backups that let you protect your computer on a regular basis. Overall, Macrium Reflect Free is a must-have backup solution, combining lightning-fast disk imaging with flexible scheduling and a modern interface that’s simple enough for most users.

Features of Macrium Reflect for PC

Removable media imaging and cloning

Create images of running Windows OS

Restore non-booting systems

Scalable and navigable log view interface

Boot backups in Hyper-V virtual machine

Direct disk cloning

WinPE 11 rescue media

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

