Your data is important to you, and when it comes to finding a way to get it back, you need something that’s easy. The FonePaw Data Recovery for Windows is just that. Simple, effective software from a great developer, FonePaw. FonePaw is the most professional iPhone and Android Recovery tool that allows you to recover deleted or lost data from your phone on the Windows operating system. FonePaw software has developed an easy-to-use data recovery program for Windows. The software offers to repair an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. This is a hassle-free tool to support your iOS devices and Android devices, and make it work with the latest Windows version.

License: Trial

Author: FonePaw Technology Limited

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: FonePaw Data Recovery for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

FonePaw Data Recovery Overview

FonePaw is a comprehensive data recovery program for any Android and iOS device that comes with a PC version and the ability to recover files in 3 easy steps. Software to restore lost, deleted, or erased iPhone data on Windows including photos, contacts, text messages, voice memos, etc. FonePaw Data Recovery for Android recovers your data from all types of crashes, including a broken SD card, a corrupted partition, and even a damaged phone. It’s very easy to use, work with almost all Windows computer and Mac computers, and supports both 32-bit and 64-bit systems.

The program enables you to recover data from an Android, iPhone, iPad, or iPod without the need to first use iTunes. Three modes of operation (recovery from iDevices, recovery from iTunes backup, and recovery from iCloud backup) are available for you. It enables you to recover deleted files from your PC, office documents from popular applications, blogs, forum posts, and even lost emails from your Gmail account. For example, if you have lost your photos after changing the iPhone’s operating system to another one, you can recover the deleted photos with a simple click.

The program also offers a device manager for checking the battery life and storage space of your iDevice. Simultaneously, it has a built-in utility that allows you to control and manage the files on your iDevice such as hard resetting your device, cleaning up junk files, and uninstalling unnecessary applications.

Features of FonePaw Data Recovery for PC

A quick scan and deep scan

Preview before recovery

Partial recovery

Recover from Internal memory

Recover from SD Card

Recover from SIM Card

Recover 100+ data formats in 3 steps

Scan 1000+ deleted files in seconds

All-in-one to deal with Android data loss

No technical skills required

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

