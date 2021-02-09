AIMP 3 and 4 Portable PC is a free audio player like Winamp, for Windows and Android devices developed and published by AIMP DevTeam. The application gives you an opportunity to create your own music listening experience. AIMP is the best music player for Android and Windows, it works well and doesn’t require a lot of intellectual gymnastics to learn how to use. It also hasn’t plagued users with advertising as so many apps do these days. This player does it all, with a great look and multiple features. One of the best features is, it will present your files and sort them by artist, song title, album title, etc.

License: Free

Author: AIMP DevTeam

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

File Name: AIMP Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

It’s a stable platform that is intuitive to use, and it organizes my music and audio files quite nicely. This player is designed to provide a high-quality playback system for people who actually own their own music collections. AIMP audio player is a great music player because you can create playlists, also when you get the software it has multiple options for different things you want. There is also an equalizer already downloaded on it so you can mix a song’s tone, sound, and beat. It is not intended to compete with Spotify, Pandora, or anything of that sort of online music player.

AIMP support multi-format playback: .CDA, .AAC, .AC3, .APE, .DTS, .FLAC, .IT, .MIDI, .MO3, .MOD, .M4A, .M4B, .MP1, .MP2, .MP3, .MPC, .MTM, .OFR, .OGG, .OPUS, .RMI, .S3M, .SPX, .TAK, .TTA, .UMX, .WAV, .WMA, .WV, .XM, .DSF, .DFF, MKA, AA3, AT3, OMA, .WebM, .MPEG-DASH (YouTube). It also has 18-band equalizer and built-in sound effects: Reverb, Flanger, Chorus, Pitch, Tempo, Echo, Speed, Bass, Enhancer, Voice Remover.

AIMP Portable edition like the original delivers superb playback, the controls are highly intuitive, and the equalizer presets are very well designed. If you have an AIMP player, you won’t need any other music player for your MP3 music collection. If you are looking for a free internet radio player, on the other hand, this is must have.

Play music on the same screen instead of the play screen

Band Equalizer with Bass Boost, and presets

Sleep Timer to stop music at your preference

Local Search music by songs, playlists, artists, albums, genres, and folders

Sort music by Title, Artist, Album, Year, Date Added and Duration of the music

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 1 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

AIMP Portable is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.