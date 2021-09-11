How can we recover data from a crashed hard drive? The answer: the data recovery software. With the powerful Bitwar Data Recovery for Windows PC, you can easily and affordably recover deleted files and lost data from damaged, formatted, and inaccessible hard drives. This software works directly on the disk to ensure that your data is found and extracted as quickly as possible. When a computer disk or hard drive is corrupted, the chances of recovering your data are slim to none. That is unless you have Bitwar Data Recovery at hand. The product offers three recovery modes that will help you recover files from deleted, formatted, or even lost partitions.

License: Free

Author: Bitwar Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Bitwar Data Recovery for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Bitwar Data Recovery Overview

Bitwar Data Recovery for Windows PC is a professional data recovery solution for Windows operating systems. It helps you recover lost files from a hard disk, a removable disk, digital camera memory card, mp3 player, mobile phone, etc. It can recover your lost or deleted data due to deletion, formatting, partition loss, corruption of FAT/NTFS/exFAT file system, virus attack, software crash under different situations. Not only that, you can actually preview all of your recovered files before you pay for them because Bitwar stands behind their products with a 100% guarantee.

Data recovery may include more than you think. Whether your hard drive is formatted, sector errors cause the loss of files, or software conflicts or hardware failure corrupts them, Bitwar Data Recovery for Windows PC can recover data from almost any source. With a user-friendly interface and wizard operation, recovering your data is made easy. Though powerful in function, it remains accessible even to novice users.

Overall, Bitwar Data Recovery provides the best data recovery software for you to recover lost data in any situation. You can perform photo, video, document, e-mail, music, and another file recovery perfectly. Besides, it can also clean up viruses for your computer system. With the help of the program, you can really enjoy your life with your computer.

Features of Bitwar Data Recovery for PC

Recover data from formatted partition and recover lost data

Recover all types of files, including photos, videos, documents, audios, archives, etc

Recover files of hard disk, mobile hard disk, U disk, SD card, memory card, digital cameras, and other devices

Preview lost files, including common photos, Word, Excel, PDF, CAD, RAR, PSD, etc

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Bitwar Data Recovery.