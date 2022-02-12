When you’re in a hurry, CuteFTP cuts down your wait times. With this program, you can make data transfers of gigabytes in seconds. Because of its strong security features, you won’t need to worry about network hackers and snooping. CuteFTP is user-friendly and loads quickly, so try it out today. The interface makes you feel as if connecting directly to another computer. Now you can finally manage your FTP servers comfortably without any hassle. CuteFTP has everything you need to stay productive and make the most of your Internet connection.

License: Trial

Author: GlobalSCAPE

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: CuteFTP for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

CuteFTP Overview

CuteFTP is a Windows program that allows you to transfer files quickly and easily via the File Transfer Protocol (FTP). FTP is a standard protocol required by all computers wishing to exchange files over the Internet, and it is one of the most commonly used methods of transferring large quantities of files. When connecting to a server, CuteFTP offers you a complete status of the connection, while it also provides you with details on the server’s process. The program allows you to drag and drop files, offer suggestions on source and target directories before you can make your transfer.

Easy file transfer – If you’ve ever used FTP before you know it’s hard. With CuteFTP it’s simple. All operations can be performed using Windows Explorer-like drag and drop or copy and paste. Use CuteFTP to transfer files between computers, or to update your website from a local computer. Built-in resume and transfer supports allow you to start files where you left off without wasting time.

Overall, CuteFTP is a Windows application that lets you transfer files to and from the web, whether you’re on a corporate network or working remotely. You can download, upload, rename, delete and change permissions easily with CuteFTP. And if you want to download multiple files at once, no problem–just hold down SHIFT while clicking on files in your browser.

Features of CuteFTP for PC

Easily create and schedule labor

Automate processes from monitoring folders to synchronizing your sites

Safeguard transfers of mission-critical files

Save time with script transfers using either CuteFTP’s built-in Transfer Engine

Security protocols, including HTTP, SFTP, OpenPGP encryption, and more

Connect to new FTP sites in a snap

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

