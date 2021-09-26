Have you ever encountered a data loss problem? If so, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is the safest and easiest way to recover deleted, formatted, or lost data from your hard drive. It recovers all types of files, photos videos, or text documents (including MS Office documents) in various storage devices (e.g.:Hard Drive, SSD, External HDD, Flash Drive, etc.) without the need for any technical skills. No matter you accidentally deleted or lost data from a hard drive, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is always your best choice for Windows Data Recovery software.

License: Trial

Author: EaseUS

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: EaseUS Data Recovery for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

EaseUS Data Recovery Overview

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Pro provides safe and complete but quick data recovery for Windows desktops and laptops, hard disks and external hard drives, USB drives, and SD cards. It is the best free data recovery software for Windows, which can recover deleted files from recycle bin, hard drive, USB flash drive, and digital camera within few clicks with all its original properties. It can also recover formatted partitions and unformat corrupted or formatted volumes of any file systems such as FAT 12/16/32, NTFS, NTFS5, exFAT, HFS/HFS+, Little and Big Endian HFS.

It has a fast scan speed and an easy-to-use interface with a high recovery rate. It can recover data due to deletion, format, virus attack, system crash; restore Data on Windows 10, 8/8.1, 7, Vista, XP, etc. Use EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Pro to recover Windows data, including pictures, music, videos, documents, emails, and more. No matter they are deleted, formatted, inaccessible, or corrupted. All of your files will come back again in almost all situations.

Overall, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is the only free and reliable data recovery software for Windows. This highly-rated software can recover deleted or lost files from Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista, and XP computers. Whether you need to file recovery from a hard drive, memory card, or USB – EaseUS will get it back.

Features of EaseUS Data Recovery for PC

It’s safe and light

Lost Data Recovery

Partition Recovery

Formatted File Recovery

Storage Media Recovery

Emergency Data Recovery

Filter a specific file type

Advanced scan algorithm

Recovering while scanning

Export/import sessions

Repair Corrupted JPEG/JPG Photos

Tags accurately locate files

Preview to check the integrity

Repair Damaged MP4/MOV Camera Videos

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

