Did you know that your PC can now simultaneously charge other devices while charging itself, with the help of a new ASUS driver? Did you know that you can easily recharge your Apple Device while your PC is running? Enable the advanced USB 3.0 Charging Technology on your ASUS PC to use this new and innovative feature. Say goodbye to slow USB charging speeds with this AI Charger software and driver pack for ASUS desktop computers and Windows laptops. This software delivers up to three times regular charging speeds for compatible devices such as the Apple iPhone, iPad, and iPod.

ASUS Ai Charger Overview

ASUS Ai Charger is a software package that upgrades your ASUS desktop or laptop PC to better manage the power output of your USB 3.0 ports. Using the UI app provided by this driver, your PC will become capable of charging portable devices that are compatible with BC 1.1 such as Apple iPhones, iPads, and iPods with up to three times the regular charging speed that USB ports can deliver. Designed for ASUS computers running the latest editions of Windows, this package comes in addition to those available in retail packaged products and lets you benefit from advanced features.

By installing directly from a driver download in lieu of using install discs or downloading separate programs from manufacturers’ websites. Not only giving you a better experience when using your ASUS desktop or laptop PC with USB 3.0 but also the opportunity to have your portable devices charged faster across the board.

iPods, iPads, and iPhones have become a part of our daily lives that many people can’t imagine being without. ASUS Ai Charger for PC Windows is the best available solution that users can get to experience a revolutionary way to charge their Apple gadgets near your PCs.

Features of ASUS Ai Charger for PC

Simple and easy to use

Lightweight application

To enable the charge function under S3, S4, and S5 mode

Ai Charger can help charge iPad, iPhone, and iPod up to 50% faster

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

