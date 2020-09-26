novaPDF latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. novaPDF is a PDF creator for Microsoft Windows developed and published by Softland. The application has three major editions: Lite, Standard and Professional, an application for everything you need to print in PDF file, saves time since it is better than pdf converters online. It can use from any relevant program like Word, PowerPoint, Excel or even a text file, especially useful when needing to send a file by email fast. With novaPDF, you can Merge the PDF and keep only the pages you need without asking them to resubmit their documents.

novaPDF is very easy to use for anyone, it can converts all the most used formats to PDF file, it also has integration with Microsoft Office product, It takes very little time to master the software. But, the program does not have its own interface since its operation is only effective through the option to print the program you use. It also has some more advanced features such as the option to encrypt the document, customize the resolution of the image, select the sources and many more.

Like doPDF it converts .TXT files and .DOCX, XLSX to .pdf easily and quickly, besides all the other standard formats like .PPTX, .HTML and more. novaPDF a lot better than the built-in Windows Printer, it works exactly as expected. novaPDF like doPDF but has many benefit do a good job when converting to PDF so that is a benefit of this application and the default software from Microsoft Windows not available to convert.

It is very easy to use, since the procedure is the same as printing, but selecting the novaPDF driver instead of your printer. If you are having issues with converting files to PDF, novaPDF works far better than the default Windows printer in some scenarios. If you are planning to do some development that includes printing or PDF creation, you must try this one.

Features of novaPDF

Universal printing

Add-ins for Microsoft® Office

PDF watermarks

PDF Security

Merge PDF files

Digital signatures

PDF Overlays

Send PDF via email

Clickable links

PDF linearization

Printer monitor

License management

Font embedding

Multiple print queues

Upload to FTP/SFTP

PDF/A Compliance

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

