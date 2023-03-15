No matter what iOS and Android device you have, PhoneRescue can recover all kinds of data and files on it. Apple products are great devices but sometimes they may stop working properly due to hardware or software problems. It’s possible that your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch may have already a lot of important memories on it. PhoneRescue is an application that can recover photos, messages, documents, and other files stored on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod. This tool has a built-in file browser tool, which includes browsing and previewing most files before restoring them to your device.

License: Trial

Author: iMobile Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PhoneRescue for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

PhoneRescue Overview

As a professional iOS and Android data recovery tool, PhoneRescue is always ready to help you with any iOS-related problems in recovering all your lost or deleted valuable notes, photos, contacts, messages and even recording videos from your iDevice. How does PhoneRescue for PC support all phones? This is a team of mobile device data recovery specialists; it has years of experience in retrieving lost or corrupted files and info. Therefore, the developers have developed the most competent and efficient tool to help you recover your beloved stuff.

PhoneRescue has already helped thousands of people recover their lost data. This program is easy to use, even a 10-year-old can do it! The best feature of it is that you don’t have to buy another iPhone – but only if you don’t want more than one. PhoneRescue will not only recover lost or deleted data from your device but also any connected storage mounts such as iTunes and iCloud backup.

Mobile device users face situations where they’re unprotected. One of these is losing your mobile device or having it stolen. However, your digital secret life has been put at risk. Encrypt all the important data on your iPhone and iPad before you lose these devices to prevent any damage from occurring to them.

Features of PhoneRescue for PC

Secure and World’s top success rate

Easiest operation with a straightforward workflow

The best results come from the best-ever technologies

Widest coverage of files and possibilities

Retrieve messages, photos, contacts, and everything you need

The only software that restores lost data directly to the phone

Find lost and hidden data on the device with or without root

A complete solution to recover WhatsApp data, even attachments

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

