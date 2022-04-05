Are you tired of Rebinding your keyboard controls for every game that supports a controller, how about binding to a controller with a 100+ button layout like the DualShock 4? DualSense X is the solution. With DualSense you have the ability to connect your DualShock Controller through USB, Bluetooth, or both. Within the app, you can test out different configurations to see if the controller is working properly and if it’s worth mapping a game to the controller. This gives you a lot more freedom with what games you can use your DualShock 4 with.

License: Free

Author: Paliverse

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: DualSenseX for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

DualSenseX Overview

For example, if you get an Xbox 360 controller, but want to play games designed for an Xbox One controller you can map buttons on one to the other. Or maybe your favorite game doesn’t support controllers and bugs out? No problem, use the button mapper to emulate keyboard functionality directly from the controller. For example, clicking a mouse button could simulate pressing X on a keyboard. The app will automatically update the latest DualSense Firmware, Configure your controller with different Adaptive Trigger modes and Controller Vibration Modes. This will always be a free project, with no add-on or feature that you must pay for.

The DualSense App for Windows allows users to connect the DualSense Controller, and use it with several adaptive trigger modes for many of their favorite games. Configuration options are available to make the controller work on nearly any PC game that supports controllers. It works both with the official Microsoft wireless and wired controllers I’ve used for Windows, and now the DualShock 4 for PC.

Overall, DualSenseX is an open source app and will be always updated to ensure it works with the latest games, here is a list of games that work with DualSenseX. The Dual Sense X for PC is the only controller out there, giving you Dual Shock 4 like functionality using any PC and connecting via USB or Bluetooth.

Features of DualSenseX for PC

Support for 20+ Languages

Self-updating App, I will always strive to make the experience easy and hassle-free

Launch App with Windows Startup

Speaker/Headphone Jack audio (USB ONLY)

Test out the controller to make sure all the buttons and joysticks function as intended

Get the Battery life status of the controller

Configure Controller LED to your liking

Test out different Adaptive Trigger Modes and controller vibration

See a list of supported games in the “Games” Tab (Work in progress)

The game doesn’t support a controller? Map keyboard button clicks to controller buttons to simulate keypress

The auto-connect controller when the app launches, with the ability to also kill steam if it’s running.

Change between different hand-selected backgrounds for the App

Dark and Light Mode

Custom Border RGB Color with Transparency options

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. DualSenseX is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.