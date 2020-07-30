Xpadder latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Xpadder is a good application or tool for gamers, It’s allows users to map keyboard keys and mouse button actions to your game controller buttons. The application developed and published by Xpadder Team for Microsoft Windows. Xpadder worked like a charm, everything was easy and quick, being able to use Windows programs at full speed on PC Windows. Xpadder is the best sollution, for a full experience the software can simulate your mouse and keyboard. If you’re looking to run and setting controller for your games on Windows Operating System, Xpadder is the way to go.

License: Free

Author: Xpadder

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Xpadder

File Size:

The program is hefty and that is felt across the board on the computer. Additionally, the combination of controller keyboard and stick controller work fine. That could be specific to that particular combination, but users can work with this application or try other similar software. Additionally, the controller connection is consistent and users not constantly have to change back and forth between the sources.

The application allows you to map the mouse pointer to your game controller sticks. Xpadder can also handle combinations, sequences, toggles, triggers, shift sets, multiple controllers and more. The biggest thing of this program is that it allows the user a completely immersed experience within the virtual machine. Xpadder also gives methe posibility of test any configuration, software, systems updates, and more.

With Xpadder you can create real and powerful controller for virtuals machines in a fly. The application with not complication, with just a few clicks and you have my virtual machine ready to work and do some testing. With Xpadder, you will get a powerful tool that will save you a lot of work, for setting controller.

Features of Xpadder

Works on both the 32 and 64 bit versions of Windows

Full keyboard and mouse emulation

Supports up to 16 controllers at the same time

Rumble force feedback and advanced fine-tuning options

Create a layout for any controller that Windows can see

Multiple profile management using sharable files

Designed for gamepads, joysticks and arcade sticks

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

