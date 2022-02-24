Looking for a way to utilize your Dualshock 4 with games and applications that only work with a Xinput controller? Well good news, you’re in the right spot. InputMapper is the tool to use here. It lets you take full control of your DS4 in ways that weren’t possible before. InputMapper allows you to connect a wide range of different controllers or input devices on your PC and use them to play games that normally only support other types of controllers. Starting with a robust controller database, complex input transforms and re-mapping rules can be applied to every supported device. An easy-to-use UI and extended editor allows for advanced customization and automation of device handling.

InputMapper is a program that allows you to connect your XBOX controller, PS4 controller, and other controllers to your PC. InputMapper utilizes a robust set of functions and advanced user options to allow for an advanced experience. With support for dozens of devices as well as macros and customizations, InputMapper is a very sound piece of software for multiple use cases. InputMapper is a tool that gives you the joy of playing with the most compatible controllers. Starting with a gamepad, keyboard, or mouse on the lowest input latency.

The software is a driver that mimics the original hardware of Sony’s DualShock 4, thereby allowing you to play games on PC that were otherwise exclusive to PlayStation 4. Whether you prefer console or PC gaming, InputMapper will give you all the tools necessary for great gaming time. This version of InputMapper offers the most features, with access to all program updates and other goodies(like tons of free custom profiles!) through the website.

Overall, Input Mapper is designed to bridge the gap between the devices you use and the games you play. In addition to providing the latest updates and features, InputMapper takes developer requests and feature suggestions seriously.

