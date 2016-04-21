ClamAV Portable for PC is a free, open-source antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats developed by Cisco System. As a free product, the ClamAV Antivirus solution is really very successful to be able to do this job without any damage to the file, especially while preventing these threats. It protects PC desktop, Laptop, and servers running on all platforms such as Windows, Linux, BSD, Solaris, or macOS. Like a premium Antivirus out of there is that it not uses a lot of system memory, this positively affects the performance of your computer, if you use an old computer. This product of Antivirus is used as an endpoint solution in all computers, home users, and offices.

License: Free

Author: Cisco System

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ClamAV Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

ClamAV Portable Overview

This program does not force users to access the internet from an unsecured home network. The solution is easy to use and has the ability to integrate with the default Antivirus protection by Microsoft Windows and premium Antivirus programs like AVG Antivirus, Symantec, Avast, Avira, Malwarebytes, and more. In addition to providing ease of use in managing security warnings, the product contains the least downloaded false positives. In addition, continuous updates provide effective protection to secure your PC is good.

What the product does best is that it can quickly detect and block malware, trojan horses, and virus threats. It can prevent infection of such threats, especially through e-mail and USB flash drives. Useful product documentation of ClamAV is also available and relatively easy to find on the internet. It is also easy to deploy and free update available and free support is available.

You must dedicate adequate time to planning your implementation to ensure the best solution Antivirus is deployed properly in your PC environment. With the application users made their PC or computers more secure against threats from the internet and other media. In addition, you can detect malicious behavior by reporting users’ traffic.

Features of ClamAV Portable for PC

ClamAV is designed to scan files quickly.

Real-time protection

Scanning daemon supports on-access scanning on modern versions Including the ability to

block file access until a file has been scanned

ClamAV detects over 1 million viruses, worms, and trojans

ClamAV signature writers to create and distribute very complex

ClamAV will only execute trusted signature definitions.

ClamAV scans within archives and compressed files but also protects against archive bombs

Supports Windows executable file parsing

Supports ELF and Mach-O files (both 32- and 64-bit)

Supports almost all mail file formats

Support for other special files/formats includes

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. ClamAV is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.