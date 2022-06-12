Don’t Sleep for PC Windows is a utility to disable the blocking of the computer. It does not need to be installed, it just needs to be executed. Don’t Sleep is a timer that prevents your computer from running unnecessarily. It’s not every PC that’s equipped with a quality sleep timer, so Don’t Slee is a handy tool. With Don’t Sleep, you can set your computer to shut down or go into sleep mode at a specified time, as well as prevent it from locking the display. You can also use it to adjust your power settings in Windows 10, and 11 to save battery.

License: Free

Author: Nenad Hrg softwareok

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Don’t Sleep for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Don’t Sleep Overview

To this end, the developers have created an app that will help you manage your computer usage. With Don’t Sleep, you can use the timer to disable blocking in a timed manner or to shut down the computer at a certain time. This is a practical function that prevents the PC from running unnecessarily. It has a timer that will allow you to set a time for disabling the same, or at a specified time. This is an advantage because this way it avoids PC not running unnecessarily since not all computers are equipped with this quality.

It doesn’t change anything on the current power settings of your system or add something new in Windows, it only prevents your computer from going into sleep mode. You can schedule a time when it will be automatically shut down or rebooted. The option “Start parameter” will help you to schedule all options in the future for example: Disable standby, Restart or Shut down at 10 AM every day.

If you’re working hard and need your computer to be always online, but it seems that Windows is getting frustrated with you and wanting to go to sleep or hibernation, the Don’t Sleep plugin for Windows can help. This software prevents your computer from going into standby, hibernate, and log-off modes.

Features of Don’t Sleep for PC

Portable Windows Program

Does not burden the CPU

Extreme tiny size

Don’t Sleep don’t change the power-saving options on the system

From-Tray feature: power off, reboot, log off, restart

Schedule the computer to shut down at a certain time

Set the timer to prevent standby in windows

Network Traffic based shutdown and prevent sleep

CPU Load-based shutdown and prevent a shutdown

Please Sleep Feature in Don’t Sleep

Start parameter in Don’t Sleep

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Don’t Sleep is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.