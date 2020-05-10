Soda Player latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit latest. If you like watching online videos of anime, drama, movies, cartoons using torrent, Soda player can be tried. Soda Player is a free video player developed Soda Player by for Microsoft Windows. Soda Player as multimedia player can open and play magnet links and torrent files instantly, so you don’t need to download the video and audio. The streaming BitTorrent technologies to give you maximum speed without hasle, depends on the speed of your internet connection. It’s also automatically get matching subtitles in your language from OpenSubtitles.org. Soda Player will protect your privacy by hiding your IP from other peers and agents on the BitTorrent network.

License: Free

Author: Soda Player

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Soda Player

File Size:

Soda Player can play small video like 3GP, MP4, 360p, 480p, and 720p, it also support for 1080p and up to 4K videos with compatible devices. This application support many video and audio formats codecs including: HEVC/H.265, AC-3, DTS, WebM, etc and support hardware decoding for H.264 and HEVC/H.265. Soda Player also support all Apple TVs, all Chromecast and all devices with Chromecast built-in (Android TV, modern TVs, etc.

The video quality is always to the max with the videos play in Soda Player. There are many settings on the Soda Player that I don’t see often in other players. Those settings allow you to customize my playback experience in a way that suits very particular needs. Soda Player isn’t a big application file, it’s probably one of the smaller applications on computer. You can use Soda Player for all primary video and audio needs.

Soda Player works better than most of the higher cost media players or the ones that come with operating systems such as Quick Time and Windows Media Player. Overall, Soda Player has helped Windows users in such a great way that have acquired new knowledge, watching videos and training in digital format.

Features of Soda Player

Stream BitTorrent videos instantly

Integrated blazing fast SOCKS5 proxy

Watch on your Chromecast and Apple TV

Automatically get matching subtitles in your language

Native support for AceStream links

Support for all formats and codecs

Support for multiple audio tracks

Playlist support for both local and BitTorrent video files

Mini Player mode (smaller player that stays on top of other windows, in the corner of your screen)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Soda Player is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.