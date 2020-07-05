DS4Windows Ryochan7 latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. DS4Windows Ryochan7 is a controller companion fork by (DS4Windows) developed and published by Travis Nickles. Like those other ds4tools, but sexier. This is a great application for anyone who uses a controller on a regular basis. This allows users to sit back and use your controller to navigate the screen like you would with a mouse and keyboard. DS4Windows is very user friendly and free. It is a must have for any gamer who regularly uses a controller. Works ok for turn strategy games and point click adventure, open world games, sport games, racing games, shooting games and etc.

License: Free

Author: Travis Nickles

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: DS4Windows Ryochan7

File Size:

Really clean user interface, easy to navigate the menus, very good options (especially the option to not make this program show up as something you’re playing games). It also really easy to configure your controller settings and set up profiles. DS4Windows is great for playing WASD only games on your controller like keyboard version on PC. Also makes it easier to do things on the controller that you can’t do on a mouse (like multiple simultaneous mouse clicks and so on).

The application works very well for what it’s supposed to do, and does it properly. DS4Windows has the ability to automatically load profiles either based on what was last used or based on what the active window is. The feature makes life much easier for use on a multimedia machine or for those of with a lot of profiles. It’s the best key mapping software I have tried so far, very user friendly.

DS4Windows is a must have, especially if you enjoy playing from your sofa. Does what it promises, works like a charm, can’t ask for anything more. Nearly a perfect program if you’re looking to turn your game controller into a makeshift mouse and keyboard. Overall, is an adequate application if you are often laying down on your couch and playing games.

Features of DS4Windows Ryochan7

Use X360-like input to use the DS4 in more games and have rumble

Use the touchpad as a mouse or for more actions

Use sixaxis movement for just as many actions

Control the Lightbar: turn it off, dynamicly change by battery level, and more

Map the buttons and sticks to other 360 controls or keyboard actions or macros

Use profiles to quickly switch between configurations for your controllers

Automatically switch profiles by when a certain program(s) is launched

Hold an action to access a new whole set of controls

Get a reading of how the sticks and sixaxis is working

Assign a deadzone to both analog sticks, the triggers, and the sixaxis

Automatically get new updates

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

