Smadav Antivirus Pro latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Smadav Antivirus Pro is second layers antivirus by Zainuddin Nafarin, for Microsoft Windows. Smadav portable Antivirus is the best solution for home user, education, companies to keep the organization safe from running around viruses on the internet or other software. The application has been using its protection for a very long time now and it has proved quite effective for second layers your PC desktop. For second layers Smadav Pro Antivirus edition gives 360 degree protection of the whole systems and files. Very rarely it has happened with unimportant files but it can really look after it.

License: Trial

Author: Zainuddin Nafarin

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Smadav Antivirus Pro

File Size:

Virus, Trojan, Spyware and Malware threats, external intrusion, are all kicked out of your system for good. The Pro version has many features such as: Auto scan USB flashdisk, Secondary protection, Hide message on startup, Protection setting, Tool and additional features, Exception List, Changing theme colors, Admin Password, Profit commercial uses. Smadav Pro Antivirus will protects the navigation avoiding the theft of online information and malware. It offers a permanent monitoring process without affecting the device’s performance.

It saves resources, protects and provides accurate analysis. Smadav Pro Antivirus will working peacefully, there is much to put this antivirus above the others because of your experience with this tool. It’s more than just an antivirus, it has a keen sense for threats, it’s non-invasive and it’s effective. It’s a protection software that few programs or applications can equal and second protection available.

Smadav Pro Antivirus is very important in any work team or company, it gathers the necessary resources and even more to keep out any kind of threat. To be able to work peacefully with the security that this software is protecting your personal computer and your work all the time, it has kept your system safe.

Features of Smadav Antivirus Pro

Auto scan USB

2 layers protections

New detection database of 200 new viruses

Improvement in detection and cleaning of USB virus and adware

New theme for Smadav 2019

Fixing bug or error in application

Setting protection RTP

Tools and additional features

Enhancement of terms and agreements for purchasing Smadav Pro

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core with 1.5 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb

Hard Disk: 20 Mb

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

