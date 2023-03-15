Transform your voice like never before with VoiceFX for PC! Create amazing audio effects with a single click and record your audio to share with friends. Stream live your changed voice to any media player or web browser and hear people talking live with a transformed voice. With VoiceFX for PC, you can easily transform your voice and music with stunning audio effects. Plus, you can live playback your transformed voice and stream it to your media players and social media. Transform your voice and music into amazing audio effects with the powerful voice changer and recorder.

License: Free

Author: MOBZAPP

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: VoiceFX Voice Changer for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

VoiceFX Voice Changer Overview

Live playback, live stream, or even talk live to your friends with a transformed voice – all of this is now possible with a revolutionary application. It can edit your voice or sound very easily, and make real-time non-realistic voice effects. Also, you can use VoiceFX live with games, and a music player to have fun. VoiceFX features multiple effects such as a robot, deep effect, echo, vocoder, helium, girlie, boy, stereo playback, and more. Record your voice and add awesome audio effects to make your music stand out. Download VoiceFX for PC now to start creating amazing audio experiences.

Choose your favorite voice effects and start to live a new life. Record your voice or the music with voice effects. You can even stream live your changed voice to your media players (Video) or web browsers for friends to see. You can stream by visiting a website, simply choose a soundboard and click “Stream”.

The powerful voice changer and recorder app gives you the power to create amazing audio effects from Chipmunk to Autotune, Robot to Female, Male to Kid, and more. Make your voice heard with VoiceFX for PC today and start creating unique audio effects for all your projects.

Features of VoiceFX Voice Changer for PC

Simple and lightweight

Easy to use

Complete software

Record voice and change voice by applying audio effects

Save and share as MP3, and set your changed voice

Load music or other audio files to apply the voice changer

Live playback your microphone and change your voice live

Live stream your microphone and change your voice

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download VoiceFX Voice Changer app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for VoiceFX Voice Changer.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download VoiceFX Voice Changer APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded VoiceFX Voice Changer.

