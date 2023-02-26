Sick of spending hours attempting to properly download live-streaming videos on the Twitch website? There’s an easier way to accomplish this time-consuming task, with our downloader for Windows. This new and improved application provides you with everything you’ll ever need in order to download VODs without any hassle. Just input your desired video’s URL, select the quality and duration of the content you wish to download, and the app does all of the hard work for you – whether it be for a single streamer or the complete roster.

License: Free

Author: Dominik Rebitzer

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Twitch Leecher for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Twitch Leecher Overview

Twitch Leecher processes VODs of all sizes and durations and allows users to download these files easily. This software was made as a tool for you to use to download any number of live-streamed gaming events, shows, and competitions, taking full advantage of the numerous new live streams that are available every day. The app is incredibly simple to use: choose a live stream from the Twitch website (any popular streamer), and immediately open the stream in the application itself. Download your favorite moments, create an offline library of videos that can be watched later without an internet connection, and never miss another moment of your favorite streams.

This is the only open-source video download manager that works with Twitch.tv, allowing you to watch videos whenever and wherever it’s convenient for you. The easy-to-use application allows users to transfer videos fast and easily, as well as manage their file collections and perform different tasks with ease. You can even use it to watch your favorite videos and see what the community is up to on the platform. It’s an innovative video download manager that can save users a lot of time and effort, especially in the act of saving unique content not found on the Twitch website permanently.

If you’re a fan of video game live streaming and want to access shows from the biggest streamers, then you need to get Twitch Leecher for Windows. This innovative software for downloading videos is a tool for managing downloaded content, allowing users to create an offline library of favorite shows.

Features of Twitch Leecher for PC

Very easy to use, no manual needed

Intuitive and stylish GUI

Queue multiple downloads

Specify default search parameters

Specify default download folders

Time Selection for VOD downloads

Up to 20 times faster download speed compared to direct download with FFMPEG

Browse your past broadcasts and highlights within the application

Search channels, VOD urls, and VOD IDs

Subscriber-Only VOD download support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

