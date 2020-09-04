OpenShot Offline latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. OpenShot free, open source video editing software developed and published by OpenShot Studios, LLC. OpenShot video editor is easy to understand and edit videos on the fly which really helps anyone. You can use OpenShot video editor for basic video editing for YouTube, Instagram and etc. The tools are easy when it comes to chopping and putting together video. There are so many video effects, filters, and free graphics already built-in, anything you’re looking do outside of presets. The preset graphics and effects which makes video editing a lot easier.

License: Free

Author: OpenShot Studios, LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: OpenShot Offline

File Size:

It is easy to use for someone who has limited video edit experience and with as many tools at your fingertips. It is a learning curve to get up and running successfully but once you’ve mastered the basics, it is easy to create successful videos that highlight your business. With OpenShot video editing software, you are able to slow down or speed up video, enhance audio, and create a full production all at your own hands, you are eligible to create exactly what you like.

This software has allowed you to upscale your videos to entice customers to want to know more about what you do as a business. This application has some great features to create a really nice video for social media or website. You can create videos that bring together our product demos with other animation and videos that paint the picture. I would recommend spending some time learning through OpenShot video editor tutorials.

OpenShot video editor puts all of the control of video editing in the editor’s hands. If you are familiar with other Adobe products like Photoshop, Indesign, and Illustrator you will find the intro tutorials are super helpful. If you didn’t know where to start this could hinder your video editing experience.

Features of OpenShot Offline

Cross-platform video editing software (Linux, Mac, and Windows)

Support for many video, audio, and image formats

Powerful curve-based Key frame animations

Desktop integration (drag and drop support)

Unlimited tracks / layers

Clip resizing, scaling, trimming, snapping, rotation, and cutting

Video transitions with real-time previews

Compositing, image overlays, watermarks

Title templates, title creation, sub-titles

3D animated titles (and effects)

Advanced Timeline (including Drag & drop, scrolling, panning, zooming, and snapping)

Frame accuracy (step through each frame of video)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. OpenShot Offline is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.